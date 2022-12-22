Alaska railroad

Col. F. Mears, AEC. Leaving Anchorage , Alaska — for Washington and the war front. Photo courtesy of the Alaska Railroad Photograph Collection

The Alaska Railroad celebrates its 100th anniversary next year with a commemorative poster, the opening of a time capsule, a special travel package and more.

1923 is the year that President Warren G. Harding traveled to Nenana to mark completion of the 470-mile rail line between Seward and Fairbanks by driving a golden spike into the ground on July 15.

