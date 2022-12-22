The Alaska Railroad celebrates its 100th anniversary next year with a commemorative poster, the opening of a time capsule, a special travel package and more.
1923 is the year that President Warren G. Harding traveled to Nenana to mark completion of the 470-mile rail line between Seward and Fairbanks by driving a golden spike into the ground on July 15.
The state-owned railroad corporation is marking its centennial with museum exhibits, open houses and “tales from the rails,” kicking it all off with a new centennial logo and a centennial poster-signing in Fairbanks on Jan. 6 at the Fairbanks Depot from 4-7 p.m.
The railroad is collecting stories and photos from fans on a secure email, AKtalesfromtherails@gmail.com, and planning a summer block party in Nenana with the opening of a time capsule that was placed in the 75th Anniversary monument in 1998.
In addition, open houses in Fairbanks (September) and Anchorage (May) are being planned.
The railroad is offering an 11-day Centennial Special summer travel package, featuring the entirety of the railroad’s main line, dog mushing, rafting and onboard commentary about the Alaska Railroad’s history and contributions to the state.
The railroad corporation is offering passengers “centennial memorabilia suitable for rail fans and history buffs.”
Christy Terry, the Alaska Railroad’s director of external affairs, said the Anchorage Museum is hosting a photo exhibition on the railroad during the latter half of next year.
The Seward Community Library and Museum is additionally planning on displaying three large mural images along with an exhibit on museum windows with the possibility of train crafts and stories for children.
The railroad has played a vital role in Alaska’s development.
John Binkley, a Fairbanks businessman and a member of the railroad’s board of directors—he was chairman for 13 years—comes from a family with ties to river transportation and the Alaska Railroad for three generations.
“That is how Anchorage got its beginning,” he said. “Anchorage itself wouldn’t be there if it weren’t for the resources in the Interior of Alaska.”
In 1914, Congress agreed to fund construction and operation of a railroad from Seward to Fairbanks, estimated to cost $35 million. Anchorage was created from the railroad construction camp at Ship Creek.
The federal government expanded the railroad with the understanding that this would open a gateway to valuable resources, such as coal, Binkley said.
“The Navy ran on coal in the early 1900s,” he said.
The railroad played a role in national security during World War II as a partner in the Lend-Lease program.
Railroad expansion into the Interior transformed the flow of goods, Binkley said. Freight hauling on the Chena River dried up.
Today, the majority of freight on the railroad flows north. Most of the groceries to Fairbanks arrive by rail, Binkley said.
The railroad carries the coal needed to fuel a handful of local power plants and much of the equipment used in the resource extraction industry in the Interior and on the North Slope, Binkley said.
The railroad’s early origins go back 120 years to 1903 when Alaska Central Railway was built, starting in Seward and extending 50 miles north.
Some leaders have envisioned expanding the Alaska Railroad to Delta Junction and onto Canada.
“I feel like the railroad is in the prime of its life,” Binkley said. “I think that we are just hitting our stride.”
A condensed reproduction of a timeline provided by the Alaska Railroad
1903: Alaska Central Railway built Alaska’s first railroad, starting in Seward and extending 50 miles north.
1910: Alaska Central Railway went bankrupt in 1907 and reorganized as the Alaska Northern Railway Company in 1910 to extend the railroad to Kern Creek, 71 miles from Seward.
March 12, 1914: The U.S. Congress agrees to fund construction and operation of a railroad from Seward to Fairbanks. Estimated construction cost is $35 million.
June 1915: Anchorage is created as a construction town along Ship Creek, where the railroad moves its headquarters from Seward.
1917: Railroad construction crews peak at 4,500 workers. The Tanana Valley Railroad — a 45-mile narrow-gauge line into Fairbanks from the Chatanika mining area to the northwest — was purchased, principally to obtain its Fairbanks terminal facilities.
July 15, 1923: President Warren G. Harding travels to Alaska to mark completion of the Alaska Railroad by driving a ceremonial golden spike at Nenana.
1930: With a combined population of 5,400 people in Seward, Anchorage and Fairbanks — the only sizeable towns along the railbelt — the railroad was unable to generate enough business to be profitable.
1938: Under the management of Col. Otto F. Ohlson, the Alaska Railroad operates its first profitable year.
1940-43: World War II brings large profits from hauling military and civilian supplies and materials.
Post-War: Congress approves a $100 million track rehabilitation program.
October 1947: The inaugural run of the Aurora, a blue and gold streamliner, marks upgraded passenger service between Anchorage and Fairbanks.
1953: Competition from highways and roadways forces Seward passenger service to be discontinued. Extensive track rehabilitation is completed.
May 1962: The first car-barge service is established at Whittier, followed by train-ship service in June 1964. This enables railcars from any rail point in the Lower 48 to ship to any point along the Alaska Railroad.
March 27, 1964: Railroad damage from the Good Friday earthquake is estimated at $30 million. Freight service from Anchorage to Fairbanks is restored April 6. Passenger service is back on line April 11. Freight service to Whittier resumes April 20.
April 1967: Control of the Alaska Railroad passes from the Secretary of the Interior to the U.S Secretary of Transportation.
January 1983: President Ronald Reagan signs legislation authorizing transfer of the Alaska Railroad to the State of Alaska.
1984: The Alaska Railroad develops new passenger services with the cruise industry, accepting contracts to pull superdome double-decker luxury coaches. Tour Alaska attaches the first three private dome railcars to the Anchorage-to-Fairbanks daily train service.
January 1985: The Alaska Railroad becomes the property of the State of Alaska with transfer ceremonies held in Nenana and Seward.
October 1986: A 100-year flood destroys two major bridges and several smaller bridges and covers the tracks in mud, causing nearly $3 million in damage. Service is restored within 13 days.
1988: A new depot is constructed at Denali National Park and Preserve.
1992: Two 1,500–horsepower switch engines are purchased to free road engines for heavier work and to improve customer service.
May 1992: Employees in Anchorage move into a new, 38,700 sq. ft. headquarters building constructed along Ship Creek. Cost of construction totals $6 million. Alaska Railroad Corporation is the sole tenant.
1999: Whittier Tunnel opens to vehicular traffic, becoming the only rail/vehicle shared tunnel in the United States.
2002: The railroad completes the Bill Sheffield Rail Depot at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
2003: A new depot at Denali National Park and Preserve is completed.
2003: Onboard Services Magazine names Alaska Railroad as 2003’s best passenger railroad.
August 2004: The Alaska State Fair Intermodal Commuter Center opens at Alaska State Fair grounds in Palmer.
April 2005: Completion and dedication of a new state-of-the-art Anchorage Operations Center.
May 2005: Completion and dedication of a new Fairbanks Depot.
May 2005: The railroad introduced a new GoldStar class rail service by adding two new double-deck luxury cars to the Denali Star train, which operates daily from mid-May through mid-September.
August 2006: Widespread flooding knocks out rail and highway service between Anchorage and Fairbanks. The railroad is back up and running in less than 48 hours, providing the first post-flood transportation link between Alaska’s two largest cities.
Fall 2007: The Alaska Railroad begins burning ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel in all of its locomotives.
Summer 2008: The railroad conducts its largest military mobilization move ever, transporting nearly 1,000 military vehicles from Fort Wainwright to the Port of Anchorage in support of the 1-25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s eventual deployment to Iraq.
2008–2009: The railroad reduces its workforce by about 25% (200 positions) during a two-year period in response to a global economic downturn.
September 2011: ARRC hosts a ground-breaking ceremony for the Tanana River Crossing (Northern Rail Extension, Phase 1) in Salcha, Alaska. The $188 million capital project allows for year-round access by the military to the largest training grounds in the country.
November 2011: The U.S. Surface Transportation Board authorizes the Alaska Railroad to build and operate the new Port MacKenzie Rail Extension.
August 2014: The Tanana River Crossing is officially completed.
Oct. 9, 2015: The Alaska Railroad becomes the first U.S. railroad to be granted Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) by rail.
December 2016: For the first time, the Alaska Railroad offers midweek service on the Aurora Winter Train during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Spring 2021: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic causes steep declines — particularly for the passenger business, which saw ridership plummet from more than 500,000 in 2019 to just over 32,000 passengers in 2020. Ridership began to rebound in summer 2021.
Summer 2022: ARRC adopts a centennial year logo in anticipation of celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2023.
Correction: This story was updated to fix a mistake with John Binkley's title.