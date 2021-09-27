More than $20 million for permafrost research, a rocket launch program and the Alaska National Guard that Rep. Don Young helped to secure are in the sweeping defense budget bill that has passed the House.
The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) also has a 2.7% pay raise for America’s military.
The $778 billion budget package authorizes national defense spending for domestic and overseas operations for fiscal 2022. The bill contains community project funds for Alaska that Young worked to secure in the final bill.
“In Congress, relationships are crucial; this year, I successfully worked with my colleagues on the Armed Services Committee to include my Community Project Funding requests in the final bill,” Young said.
“It is vital that we, as a Congress, stand by our troops at every turn,” he said. “In addition to a well-earned pay raise, this year’s NDAA implements crucial benefits such as enhanced parental leave and a basic needs allowance to help fight military hunger.”
The House voted on Sept. 23 to adopt the spending plan. The vote was 316-113, with 38 Democrats and 75 Republicans voting against the bill amid discord over the Biden administration’s handling of the military exit from Afghanistan. The Senate is expected to consider the legislation in October.
Alaska community funding requests
The Alaska community projects represent $21 million of spending in Alaska. The requests cover:
• Suicide prevention — $2 million at University of Alaska for research to promote resilience and reduce suicide among military members at rural, remote and isolated installations.
• Permafrost research — $3 million to help complete a multi-year modernization of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Permafrost Research Station in Fox.
• Aerospace — $4 million for the Space Force Rocket Systems Launch Program’s “SRP-4 contract for enhanced flight and logistic planning.”
• Spaceport — $7 million for a tactically responsive launch/deployable spaceport to be developed in Alaska.
• Alaska National Guard — $5 million for the Alaska National Guard to develop a National Guard Readiness Center in Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage.