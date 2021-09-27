Tom Douglas, senior science technical manager for the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, points out remnants of 10,000-year-old vegetation in the permafrost tunnel to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm during a tour Aug. 15, 2021. Rep. Don Young has included $3 million in a national defense bill to help complete a multi-year modernization of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Permafrost Research Station in Fox.