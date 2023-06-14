The June 8 history- and headline-making 37-count federal indictment of former President Donald Trump drew mixed reactions from Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Alaska’s three-person congressional delegation.
The charges — which include 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information — relate to Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate after his term in the White House had come to a close.
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a release from her office that the charges brought against the former president are serious and should not be easily dismissed, but everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
“Mishandling classified documents is a federal crime because it can expose national secrets, as well as the sources and methods they were obtained through,” Murkowski said. “Anyone found guilty — whether an analyst, a former president, or another elected or appointed official — should face the same set of consequences.”
Murkowski is known as a critic of Trump, having been one of seven Republican senators that voted to impeach him in 2021 following the Jan. 6 attacks in Washington, DC.
In a prepared statement, Rep. Mary Peltola said, “I am aware of the most recent indictment that has been issued against former President Trump and will entrust the legal system to adjudicate this matter. As a member of the legislative branch, I will continue to focus on advocating for Alaskans in Congress.”
Republican Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan called the criminal indictment of a former president unprecedented.
“The American people know that for years Joe Biden stored classified documents in his garage and that Hillary Clinton mishandled classified emails stored on her private server in her home,” Sullivan said in a prepared statements, ”But with this Justice Department there seems to be far more interest in pursuing former President Trump — President Biden’s chief political rival — than others.”
A federal grand jury — such as the one that indicted Trump — is made up of 16 to 23 citizens who are selected randomly, according to the Department of Justice. An indictment from a federal grand jury indicates that there is enough evidence to charge someone with a crime.
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy also said the indictment is unprecedented.
“This is a sad day for our country and Republican form of government,” Dunleavy said. “There is no denying President Trump is the most persecuted President in our country’s history.”
Photos from the indictment show dozens of document boxes stored in a bathroom and ballroom at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump called the indictment a witch hunt on his social media platform, Truth Social, and has denied all wrongdoing.
Trump was arraigned Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon will preside over his case. Cannon was nominated to the court by Trump in May 2020.
The recent indictment is one of many legal troubles the former president is facing. Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury in April for allegedly falsifying business documents. His trial for that case is set for March 2024, the middle of election season.
In May, Trump was found liable in a civil case for sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll. He has since appealed the ruling.
Trump is also facing a criminal investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.