Alaska philanthropist Ed Rasmuson, of Anchorage, died earlier this week after battling brain cancer.
The 81-year-old retired banker headed a charitable foundation started by his grandmother that has provided more than $475 million in charitable donations to benefit Alaska, including Fairbanks, since 1955.
The Rasmuson Foundation is purported to be one of the largest foundations in the Northwest with more than $700 million in assets.
For nearly 22 years until his death on Tuesday, Rasmuson served as chairman and then chairman emeritus of the foundation, according to an announcement about his death published on the Rasmuson Foundation website.
“One of Alaska’s tallest trees has fallen,” reads a statement from Rasmuson Foundation President and CEO Diane Kaplan. Rasmuson inspired those around him, she said.
He was born in Texas in 1940, attended high school in Anchorage and in Seattle and graduated from Harvard in 1962.
“Over the course of 30 years, Ed moved through the ranks of the family business — National Bank of Alaska — starting out as a teller, becoming a branch manager in Southeast Alaska, and ultimately leading the organization as chairman of the board,” reads the article announcing his death.
Under Ed’s stewardship, the Rasmuson Foundation became the largest private funder in Alaska.
“Ed liked to say the foundation gives away on average, half a million dollars a week all over the state. He wanted Alaska nonprofits to know ‘we’ve got their backs,’” the foundation’s article reads.
Artists and organizations in Fairbanks have benefitted from the Rasmuson Foundation’s generosity to include the Cold Climate Housing Research Center, the Fairbanks Children’s Museum, the Fairbanks Native Association, the Breast Cancer Detection Center and more.
Rasmuson was the only person to serve on the board of directors for three universities in Alaska. He served on the Sheldon Jackson Board of Trustees, the University of Alaska Board of Regents and as trustee for Alaska Pacific University.
The list of organizations he helped and served is long, just like his list of awards, including the Distinguished Scout Award, the second ever given in Alaska, by the Boy Scouts of America recognizing continued achievements by Eagle Scouts.
On May 17, 2021, Rasmuson and his wife Cathy were awarded the Benemerenti Medal, one of the Catholic Church’s highest honors for their years of service to the church and to their community.
Rasmuson was also a pilot. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, four children and eight grandchildren.