Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.

Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon

The offices of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. are seen in Juneau.

 Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon

The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. intends to open an office in Anchorage by the end of the year, the chairman of the corporation’s board of trustees said Thursday.

When the office opens in space leased by the Department of Environmental Conservation, it will be the first time since its creation in 1976 that the corporation has opened a satellite branch outside Juneau.

