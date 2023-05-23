Hospital staffing

News-Miner File Photo

Alaska Pacific University is partnering with Fairbanks and Bethel medical groups to train Licensed Practical Nurses in response to a local and statewide nursing shortage.

 News-Miner File Photo

A new partnership between Alaska Pacific University and medical groups in Bethel and Fairbanks are seeking to address an ongoing nursing shortage one beat at a time.

APU’s Practical Nursing program works with local communities to train licensed practical nurses to provide “access to nursing education in communities where future nurses live and will serve,” according Diane Droutman, an APU associate professor of nursing.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.