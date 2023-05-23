A new partnership between Alaska Pacific University and medical groups in Bethel and Fairbanks are seeking to address an ongoing nursing shortage one beat at a time.
APU’s Practical Nursing program works with local communities to train licensed practical nurses to provide “access to nursing education in communities where future nurses live and will serve,” according Diane Droutman, an APU associate professor of nursing.
“We (APU) created the LPN program to create more stepping stones for people to gain entry into the the field of nursing,” said Diane Droutman, an associate nursing professor. “We wanted to get it out to the Alaska rural areas because it’s so hard for students to come to Anchorage.”
The university recently received full accreditation for its practical nursing certification program from the Accreditation Commission on Education.
She said the LPN program provides a more practical approach to people who otherwise pursue an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in nursing.
“They are looking at leaving their villages for three to four years, and if they need to go home for some reason they are dropped from the program and have to start at the beginning again,” Droutman said.
In Fairbanks, APU partners with Foundation Health Partners and Denali Center, working closely to coordinate program recruitment and admissions, clinical supervision and assessment.
“We saw great demand for first cohort of practical nursing students this spring and anticipate expanding the program in future semesters. Working with APU, we’ll be able to educate nurses from Alaska who are committed to staying in Alaska and serving our region,” Tina Rein, a Denali Center administrator, said in a news release.
Training programs in the rural areas would provide a stepping stone in a two-semester course.
“They can start working or they can go back and do a bridge program into a registered nursing program, get their associate’s and then their bachelor’s degree online,” Droutman said. “It makes it more manageable.”
For Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the Denali Center Skilled Nursing Facility, the partnership presents an opportunity to train a cadre who may want to enter the medical field.
Foundation Health Partners and APU have a three-year contract.
“They are training in the Denali Center, they are on the floor and in a classroom that is in a clinical setting and training in an area they will be working in the future,” said Karen Lapp, talent acquisition manager for Foundation Health Partners.
Lapp said its initial cohort is set at eight people to ensure a manageable yet successful program.
Lapp said Foundation Health Partners has similar staffing challenges seen across the state, with an average of 200 job openings and an already slim local workforce availability.
“We are constantly trying to find ways to build training opportunities for people to get national certifications that offer new opportunities,” Lapp said.
Foundation Health Partners already offers apprenticeship programs and an in-house Certified Nursing Assistant program.
“We are trying to get really creative with ways people can come into and get a training opportunity to enter a healthcare field they thought they may have wanted at one time,” Lapp said.
Foundation Health Partners is looking to recruit for a second cohort to start this fall.
“We are always looking toward the future,” Lapp said. “We’re hoping the inaugural cohort ends up being first bridge program as well.”
Sarah Martin, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital’s chief nursing officer, said LPNs serve as an entry-level frontline health care worker.
Registered nurses have have more roles and responsibilities, such as drawing blood, overseeing LPNs and certified nursing assistants, providing patient education and evaluating diagnostics to develop a plan of care.
LPNs have a narrower scope of responsibilities, including dispensing oral medications, assisting patients with walking, supporting patients with daily activities such as dressing and eating and checking patients vitals and blood sugar levels.
“What I was told when deciding what kind of nurse I wanted to be was that LPNs and associated nurses are trained in what to do and bachelors nurses are trained in how and why to do things,” Martin said.
Martin said LPNs, like other other health care positions, are needed locally and statewide.
“Training LPNs are critical because we need to make sure to have every step of the workforce ladder available to our community to provide safe staffing ratios and to take care of our patients,” Martin said. “We want to give those an opportunity to be in the healthcare field in a way and time that works for their lives.”
Martin noted a four-year bachelor’s degree program can be intimidating for individuals in uncertain fiscal climate or who are unsure if they want to commit to a nursing career.
“Having this educational opportunity gives people a chance to dip their toe in the water, be involved in health care and eventually have a stable job in a respectable field without coming out with a bunch of student loans,” Martin said.
Lapp agreed, noting that Foundation Health Partners regularly attends high school career events to engage with students from health preparatory courses.
“They often want that stepping stone, want a two-year class and work through school,” Lapp said.
The program also appeals to people who are reentering the workforce after a break.
Droutman, with APU, notes the program can be a rigorous one, with three hours of homework or study for every one hour of class time. The program also has its standard required exams and tests, and clinics and labs are eight or nine hours a day of “learning skills, practicing simulations or working with patients.”
“It is intensive, it is a lot of hard work,” Droutman said.
The program includes a remote learning component, and LPNs must also complete a state Alaska Board of Nursing exam to secure a complete nursing license. If the program is established in a rural village with limited internet access, APU places the material and lectures on a flash drive.
Foundation Health Partners set up a room at the Denali Center full of simulation opportunities, educational training and patient interaction. Two real-time instructors are in the building that go through the curriculum.
“It’s nice to have students doing clinicals on site instead of having to come to Anchorage,” Droutman said. “It allows them to use the same equipment and also allows them to connect with the nursing staff they will be working with.”
The program includes a preceptorship, or short-term mentorship between a student and experienced clinician. Droutman said such a program is in place this semester in Fairbanks.
In Bethel, two cohorts have benefited from that mentorship program.
“The preceptors and clinicals provide students with not only what things will be like but almost have an interview process going on beforehand because the staff gets to know them,” Droutman.
APU’s Bethel program also benefited from resources through an Alaska Native Education grant and funding from Direct Relief’s Fund for Health Equity. The funding was used to buy equipment and renovate clinical simulation facilities in Bethel.
Funding also supports APU faculty travel to Bethel every other week to teach and advise students.
For more information on the APU program for Fairbanks, visit www.foundationhealth.org/fhp_careers/career_areas/apprenticeships_and_training_programs/lpn.