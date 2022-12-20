Opioid overdose kits

The Fairbanks Fire Department is now distributing opioid overdose rescue kits, pictured here, as part of Alaska's Project Hope. Each kit includes two nasal administration devices, gloves, a CPR shield and instructions. They can be picked up at the fire department, 1101 Cushman Street, or by calling 450-6600. Photo courtesy city of Fairbanks

 City of Fairbanks

Legal settlements are being finalized by which Walmart agreed to pay the state of Alaska about $8.5 million, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay $8.2 million and Allergan agreed to pay $4.8 million for their part in the opioid crisis.

The Alaska Department of Law announced the new settlements, with more legal agreements under review, on Monday.

