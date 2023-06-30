The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission proposed a $913,796 fine against ConocoPhillips Alaska in response to the three-week natural gas leak at the company’s North Slope Alpine oil field in March 2022.
The enforcement order was released Wednesday by the Alaska oil regulator, citing several mistakes and violations led to the environmental hazard. The board concluded the incident, caused by an over-pressurized well wasn’t an accidental gas leak.
Instead, the board found that “the release was in fact a shallow underground blowout of the … well due to the uncontrolled nature of the event and because gas breached the surface at multiple locations,” according enforcement order.
The March 4, 2022, leak released an overall 7.2 million cubic feet of natural gas into the atmosphere before ConocoPhillips response crews could reroute the gas to its processing facility several days later. However, small leks continued for several weeks.
The oil company evacuated 300 personnel from the drilling site with no reported injuries and halted oil production. But the incident sparked alarm in the nearby Native Village of Nuiqsut.
According to Wednesday’s enforcement notice, ConocoPhillips pumped freeze-protection fluids into the oil well known as WD-03, which is part of the company’s CD1 drilling pad.
The company observed pressure building up but took no action to evaluate the cause. In the days leading up to the gas blow-out detection, ConocoPhillips didn’t recognize or take actions to address the increased well pressure, which violates state law.
According to the order, well personnel noticed intermittent gas releases in a well cellar about 450 feet from WD-03, reported the release to the regulatory agency and briefly suspended operations before restarting later that day as the company “did not recognize the gas releases … were related to drilling activities on WD-03.”
The pressure build-up eventually caused underground fractures near the well and on a cement surface casing shoe, which is a major safety feature for any oil well. The enforcement notice states that ConocoPhillips personnel did not, which caused the pressure build-up to crack the cement shoe “and created a pathway for gas from the C10/Halo to migrate upward to the thaw bulb.
According to the notice, “thaw bulbs form in areas where permafrost melted over time when the production or injection of warm fluids around wellbores.”
The thaw bulb’s presence at the drill site created a “path of little resistance either horizontally or vertically to the movement of gas that was released from WD-03 into the subsurface strata,” the enforcement notice states.
As a result, the gas was first observed as being released 450 feet away instead at the location of the fractures as “it was able to move freely beneath the Drill Site from higher to lower pressure until it found a route to the atmosphere.”
The regulatory board broke down the proposed fine in two parts.
The lion’s share, $760,000 was assessed against ConocoPhillip’s “for failure to confine fluids to the wellbore, prevent migration of fluids from one stratum to another, ensure control of well pressures encountered, protect significant hydrocarbon zones, and provide well control until the next casing is set considering all factors relevant to well control.”
The notice states ConocoPhillips began drilling weeks before the incident. A cement casing could have prevented the gas release.
The notice in part notes that ConocoPhillips’ geological evaluation that the underground area didn’t contain high pressure or significant amounts of natural gas. As a result, the company “did not deem it necessary to cement across across the wellbore.”
However, the notice said that nearby wells showed signs that of shallow gas accumulation, which is located a half-mile below ground.
A $100,000 civil penalty was levied for failure to follow a section plan on freeze-protection operations, “failing to communicate pressure limits to field personnel, and the failing of field personnel to recognize pressure increases after freeze protect operations.”
The regulatory agency also set a $34,000 fine for waste and failure to control the initial release and $20,000 for its response actions. The notice states the oil company failed to “o seek approval of an alternate safety valve system before commencing gas flow.”
