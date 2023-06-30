Nuiqsut

Nuiqsut is a village of 411 people in an oil-rich region of Alaska’s North Slope. 

 Ned Rozell photo

The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission proposed a $913,796 fine against ConocoPhillips Alaska in response to the three-week natural gas leak at the company’s North Slope Alpine oil field in March 2022.

The enforcement order was released Wednesday by the Alaska oil regulator, citing several mistakes and violations led to the environmental hazard. The board concluded the incident, caused by an over-pressurized well wasn’t an accidental gas leak.

