Oil exploration and drilling are likely to increase on state-owned land in Alaska as the industry faces restrictions from the Biden administration on federal land.
Corri Feige, commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, offered that assessment as part of an oil production update and forecast for the Senate Finance Committee meeting Wednesday in Juneau.
“There are expanded lease positions extending beyond developed fields,” Feige told lawmakers.
In 2021, the oil sector rebounded from price and demand speculations, Feige said. This year, oil prices are higher but more stable.
She cautioned that there are uncertainties around oil activities. “Increased demand is good for Alaska’s oil industry. But there are significant headwinds,” Feige said. “There is pressure on oil companies for increased profits for shareholders. Operators are taking full advantage of the price rise for more efficiencies and production.”
Oil production increased by 2% in Alaska in fiscal 2021 over the previous fiscal year. But it was still lower than production levels pre-pandemic.
Pascal Umekwe, a petroleum engineer, led lawmakers through an explanation of oil production activities in Alaska and expectations for the future.
He cautioned there are factors influencing oil and gas production trends in Alaska and the U.S., including the “strong environment for social and environmental issues.”
“There is new terrain for capital allocation decisions in the Arctic, especially for early stage oil project development and evaluation,” he said.
The Covid pandemic put a damper on field management and redevelopment efforts, he said. Now activities are returning.
Umekwe told lawmakers that the state talks with operators to learn about their activities and plans in order to put together projections.
Umekwe said that the state forecasts tend to reflect actual oil production figures. He noted that oil production in fiscal 2021 was 5% higher than state projections, saying that the forecasts are “good guidance.”
Sen. Bert Stedman, the committee chair, said that Hilcorp represents a new firm operating in Prudhoe Bay and that the company is doing work to enhance production. “There is a lot of oil left in Prudhoe,” Stedman said.
“As BP said to us, ‘We know where the oil is. It is in Prudhoe Bay. Why should we drill anywhere else?’ ” Stedman said.
Umekwe said that Hilcorp has focused on facilities and is now shifting toward exploration and drilling. There are nine processing facilities in Alaska, with six at Prudhoe Bay and three at Alpine. All are operational. Today’s production is at 500,000 barrels per day.
Several projects also are in various stages of development, including the so-called Willow project, which has been tied up in a court challenge by environmentalists trying to stop the project.
“A court decision has taken the operator back to the drawing board on what issues need to be resolved for that development,” Umekwe said.
The expectation is for construction to start in the first quarter of 2023, with the peak rate of production predicted to be 130,000 barrels per day.
Stedman reminded DNR officials that companies can apply for royalty relief, which is a long-standing option.
Sen. Bill Wielechowski , an Anchorage Democrat, asked if there are any leases on the North Slope that are “reasonably profitable but not in production.”
Stedman added: “Is anything being left on the table?”
Feige said there are a number of leases held by operators who have not commenced exploration. “To get from leasing to first exploration, it takes about seven years on average, leading to discovery or condemnation,” Feige said.
“We have mechanisms to move companies forward. We do not believe there are any companies warehousing acreage at this time,” she said.
There is pressure on operators to do seismic testing, drill holes and “help us understand productivity that leads to discovery,” Feige said.
Outlook from the Department of Revenue
The Department of Revenue released the following statement and outlook on state oil revenues:
“The Department of Revenue currently develops a monthly revenue outlook for the current and next fiscal year (for fiscal years 2022 and 2023), that is used internally to review actual revenue for the current fiscal year and to update our estimated revenue based on the most recent information.
“While this update does not incorporate the level of rigor and detail that we put into the official spring and fall revenue forecasts, it does give an indication of how revenues are expected to perform based on the most currently available information.”
FY2022 Fall Forecast – Estimated Revenues (12/15/2021): $2,662.6 million ($5,731.9 including POMV)
FY2022 Revenue Forecast at Current Futures Outlook (1/13/2022 closing prices): $2,943.8 million ($6,013.1 including POMV)
Difference: $281.1 million above fall forecast
FY2023 Fall Forecast – Estimated Revenues (12/15/2021): $2,577.1 million ($5,937.7 including POMV)
FY2023 Revenue Forecast at Current Futures Outlook (1/13/2022 closing prices): $3,043.7 million ($6,404.3 including POMV)
Difference: $466.6 million above fall forecast