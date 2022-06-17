A nonprofit representing Alaska Natives is calling on Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer to address the rate of rejected ballots in the statewide special primary for U.S. House.
Native Peoples Action points to statistics from early election results that indicate 4,830 ballots were discarded by election officials out of 140,000 that have been returned.
The special primary is the first time that Alaska conducted a statewide mail-in election. Ballots were sent by mail to households, with the postage paid for their return.
The office of the lieutenant governor oversees elections in Alaska. The governor called for the mail-in election in a special proclamation issued in March.
Native Peoples Action said in a prepared statement Thursday that the rejected ballots disproportionately come from rural Alaska and districts where English is spoken as a second language. The group said that the rejection rate in some rural areas is as high as 17%. In 2020, 2% of all mail-in ballots were thrown out in statewide elections.
The group is urging the governor and lieutenant governor, as well as state lawmakers, to address the number of rejected ballots.
“Rejection rates of the first by-mail election to fill Alaska’s sole congressional seat is unacceptable and solutions need to be implemented,” said Kendra Kloster, executive director of Native Peoples Action.
Ballots are still being tallied. Gail Fenumai, who directs the Alaska Division of Elections, told the News-Miner Thursday that there are “specific reasons for ballot rejection.”
Because ballots are still undergoing review by the bipartisan absentee review board, the information on why some ballots were rejected “is not complete at this time,” Fenumai said.
Voters whose ballots were rejected will be notified after election results are certified on June 25, she said.
Asked whether the Division of Elections heard from voters with questions on how to fill out the ballots, Fenumai replied: “Our offices fielded voter calls throughout the special primary on a variety of issues. I don’t have numbers on how many called about what.”
She noted that the Alaska Division of Elections is tasked with following state law, so any proposed changes for improving future mail-in balloting would need to be enacted by the Legislature.
Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki of Fairbanks is among Alaska lawmakers raising concerns about the number of rejected ballots.
“Voting is a fundamental right,” Kawasaki told the News-Miner. “An eligible Alaskan voter should have the ability to make sure their vote is counted. We proposed a bill this last year to ensure that happens; unfortunately, Republican leadership in the Senate killed that bill on the last night of the session.’’
Kawasaki was among six Democratic lawmakers who sent a June 14 letter to Meyer and Fenumiai demanding answers. “We just learned that a large portion of ballots received by the Division of Elections in the special election primary for U.S. Congress were rejected and not counted,” they wrote. They asked for an immediate explanation.
In addition to Kawasaki, the other senators to sign the letter are Bill Wielechowski, Tom Begich, Elvi Gray-Jackson, Jesse Kiehl and Donald Olson.
Native Peoples Action also is calling on the Dunleavy administration to provide a more detailed examination of the number of rejected ballots by community.
The group wants to know the level of education and outreach done to inform rural communities of the requirement for a witness signature on ballots.
The group is asking if the state explicitly relayed “that in order for your ballot to be valid, it must be postmarked by a certain date, and that dropping it off in the mail on election day is not adequate.”
The News-Miner contacted Dunleavy’s office Thursday night, but has not received a response.
Native Peoples Action is asking for procedures to be developed to assess and monitor the effectiveness of outreach to rural communities in regards to voting by mail.
The group is calling for a process to “allow an opportunity” to remedy problems for ballots that were rejected “to ensure Alaskans’ right to vote is not disparaged like it is currently,” according to a press statement.
One early proposal is notify voters if there are problems before the ballots are counted to allow voters the opportunity to fix them. The process is called “ballot curing,” and it is practiced in two dozen other states.
Alaska’s current policy is to notify a voter of a ballot rejection after the election is certified.
Native Peoples Action also wants to see the state conduct an analysis and report on “what systems failed” during the mail-in election. The group noted that some rural communities do not have post offices.
“By rejecting an astounding number of special election primary ballots, the State of Alaska is silencing the voices of our people who turn out to vote, many who are already facing increased barriers to voting access,” Kloster said.
“We call on Alaska’s leadership to heed the call from Alaskans: Take action to ensure that when our people turn out to vote that all our voices are heard and our votes are counted. Without a voting system that will ensure all Alaskan voices are counted and heard, the State of Alaska is failing our people,” Kloster said.
Higher rates of discarded ballots are from areas that include Bethel/Lower Kuskokwim, 17.99%; Bering Straits/Yukon Delta/Nome, 15.3%; Arctic/Kotzebue/Utqiagvik, 12.19%; and Mountain View, 9.01%, among others.
