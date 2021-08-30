Alaska was named among the top states for owning a small business based on the tax-free business climate, according to an office support company.
The Last Frontier should be among the first places that entrepreneurs consider when launching a small business, according to Alliance, which provides meeting spaces, receptionists and other services for virtual companies worldwide.
Alaska ranked No. 4 among the most business tax-friendly states and among the best places to start and grow a company in a state-by-state comparison of corporate, income, and sales taxes.
South Dakota topped the list, followed by Florida and New Hampshire.
The fourth-place showing for Alaska was based on the state having no individual income tax, which benefits small business owners.
“Talking taxes may not be as exciting as finding out where to spot moose or puffins in Alaska, but when you’re considering whether to start a business, you should be aware that the state has no individual income tax,” Alliance reports. “This means that unless your company is structured as a C corporation, the income from your business won’t be taxed.”
Alaska levies a corporate income tax on Alaska taxable income. Alaska taxes corporate income at graduated rates of up to 9.4%.
Certain small corporations are exempt from the corporate income tax. To be exempt, corporations must have less than $50 million in assets and meet other industry requirements, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue.
It wasn’t just Alaska’s business tax-friendly climate that landed the state among the top places to own a small business.
Alliance also noted that most Alaska municipalities, including Fairbanks and Anchorage, do not have local sales taxes.
While residents still need to pay property taxes, most cities and towns do not levy local sales taxes, Alliance noted. Alaska’s communities can charge up to 7%, but most charge no sales tax at all.
“If you become a resident and start a business, you may be better off financially here than in other cities in the U.S.,” Alliance said.