Due to high fire activity across the state — including three active fires in the Fairbanks area — the Alaska Multi-Agency Coordination Group elevated Alaska’s Fire Preparedness Level. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the state is now at Level 5, which is the highest level.
This summer has already proven to be a record fire season, and activity continues to increase across Alaska, with 10 new fires on Wednesday. Moreover, weather conditions across the state are warm and dry, which is conducive to both new fires and rapid fire growth.
While fire is a normal component of the ecosystem in areas of the state, “protecting people and property is the top priority,” reads a statement from the Alaska fire public information officers.
Level 5 is assigned when there are large fires occurring simultaneously in several areas across the state.
Since most fire personnel and resources are already being utilized, elevating the preparedness level allows more resources to be allocated to Alaska.
The designation is based on current fire activity, the weather forecast, the likelihood of new fires, the potential for extreme fire behavior, and available resources.
During a community meeting about the Minto Lakes Fire near Fairbanks, a meteorologist said he was particularly concerned by the forecast for thunderstorms on Friday. The storms will bring lightning but not much rain to an already hot and dry environment, meaning they have a high potential to start even more fires. Due to the lighting forecast, a fire weather watch is in place for the Northern and Eastern Interior.
There are more than 350 active fires in the state, 17 of which are staffed, according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. Fires have burned over 1.5 million acres of land thus far this season.