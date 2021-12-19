More than $100 million dollars in Alaska military programs, equipment and building projects are part of the mammoth national defense bill headed to the White House for President Biden’s signature.
The Senate on Wednesday adopted the $770 billion defense bill, with Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski securing funds considered critical to Alaska’s military. The House earlier adopted the defense bill, with Rep. Don Young leading the Alaska projects.
The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act also gives military members in Alaska and across the U.S. a 2.7 percent pay raise and expands access to quality healthcare and housing for active services members.
In Alaska, military spending prioritizes suicide prevention research at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, finishes a building update at the Permafrost Research Laboratory off the Steese Highway and fully equips Army and Air Force members with extreme cold weather gear.
Spending in Alaska also advance a future Defense Department regional center for Anchorage, a multi-year development project that is just getting underway.
“This bill specifically helps troops in Alaska,” Murkowski said. “It directly addresses Alaska’s alarming suicide rate among service members, authorizes funding for a new National Guard Readiness Center, and provides for upgraded cold weather clothing and equipment for our Arctic troops.”
There are “numerous provisions for Alaska, including approximately $155 million dollars for military construction, and a new Arctic security initiative that I authored,” Sullivan said.
Emphasis on Arctic security
The bill emphasizes Arctic security and the geopolitical importance of Alaska, which are primary issues for the two senators.
The bill authorizes the Defense Department to assess America’s military strategy in the Arctic and to create a security initiative as activities by China and Russia increase in the region.
The security initiative involves a five-year plan to fully fund and resource Arctic strategies for each military branch. A thawing Arctic is opening up shipping lanes and accelerating multi-national interest in the region.
Sullivan has led the security initiative, with Murkowski a co-sponsor. The measure affirms that Arctic security “at long last” is part of America’s larger defense strategy, Sullivan said.
“The independent assessment this initiative requires will ultimately mean more focus, personnel, vessels, infrastructure, aircraft and investment being directed to America’s Arctic — to Alaska — in defense of our nation’s interests in this critically important region,” Sullivan said.
Alaska is America’s link to a wealth of natural resources in the Arctic, and Alaska’s military provides critical air and missile defense for the nation, according to the Defense Technical Information Center.
Alaska military programs funded
The following are 10 Alaska projects included in the national defense bill:
1. Permafrost research facility: Completes building updates at the Fox natural resource laboratory, which is operated by the Army Corps of Engineers and where climate science research is conducted.
2. Suicide prevention research: Continues studies at the UAF Center for Alaska Native Health Research on preventing military suicides at rural, remote and isolated bases and locations.
3. Arctic equipment: Fully funds Army and Air Force extreme cold weather equipment and gear.
4. Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies: Formally establishes into law the Defense Department’s future regional defense center, named for the late Alaska senator and to be located in Anchorage.
5. Arctic region assessment: Directs an independent review of the Arctic region and creates an Arctic security initiative under Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
6. Combat rescue aircraft: Creates a strategy, subject to congressional approval, for acquiring the aircraft as outlined in the Air Force’s Arctic strategy.
7. Missile defense development: Advances the ground-based midcourse defense system for intercepting incoming warheads from space.
8. Polar radar: Provides additional funds for “over-the-horizon” radar capability for detecting missiles off Alaska and across the Arctic region.
9. National Guard reserve pay parity: Focuses on special and incentive pay for reserve and active members in the National Guard Alaska.
10. National Guard facility: Funds planning and design of a large readiness center for the National Guard at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.