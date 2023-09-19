Alaska cannabis industry representatives are asking state lawmakers to reduce the state’s cannabis sales task, a proposal currently being looked at by the House Labor and Commerce Committee.
House Bill 119, sponsored by the House Rules committee at the industry’s request, would effectively remove the weighted wholesale leaf to a flat $12.50 an ounce.
Alaska House Majority staff member Cody Rice told the committee on Friday that Alaska’s levies a tax on a sliding scale from $50 an ounce to $15 an ounce based on the type of cannabis leaf. The state levies the excise tax on the sale from a cultivation facility to a retail store or manufacturing facility.
“This tax proposal is to change that to a $12.50 an ounce tax across all categories and then phase in a retail tax 18 months after passage,” Rice said.
HB 119 was originally written with a 3% retail sales tax in mind, but was bumped to 10% in a later draft, something that industry leaders on Friday won’t change.
Industry representatives noted they are losing business to the black market because of the high tax rate.
Fairbanks resident Brandon Emmett, who sits on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recreational marijuana tax task force, told the House committee that his group delivered a report with numerous recommendations, including a new tax system.
A strong black market
Emmett noted the “reasonably true” anecdotal evidence of the black market and attrition rate of legal marijuana operations show that higher tax rates create an incredible burden.
“We felt it prudent that this [House] committee recommend a drastic reduction in taxes looking toward the long-term viability of the industry,” Emmett said.
Emmett said a 10% tax on retailers would shift the burden from cultivators, who aren’t suitable to provide a solid tax base. But it provides no real relief on prices.
“Alaska has the highest effective tax in America and some of the highest costs to produce marijuana, and we are combating a very healthy black market,” Emmett said. “I can tell you with a high degree of certainty that (marijuana) is still much cheaper on the black market. Alaska’s taxes and the burden on businesses from the Marijuana Control Board is causing prices to stay high and businesses to be uncompetitive.”
Anecdotal evidence based on past surveys estimate that 50% of the marijuana purchased comes from the black market, Emmett said. He supported a professional survey that would provide solid statistics.
“Any consumer can go to a bar in Fairbanks and find marijuana that is 50% the price that is in a retail store,” Emmett said.
Lacy Wilcox, the legislative liaison for the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association, said the state’s marijuana industry “is in survival mode.”
She called a 10% sales tax punitive to the industry, while the initial 3% proposed under the original HB 119 draft “will see your industry flourish and grow.”
“You’re going to see innovative products you’ve never seen before and capture the retail value add of the consumers they are buying,” Wilcox said.
She noted that Alaska’s marijuana industry faces job losses, tax delinquencies and a growing attrition of businesses. Alaska has two types of growing licenses: limited, or small, and commercial growth.
When the industry was first legalized, Wilcox said a large surge of “home grows” transitioned to the open market under the limited license model. However, they face the same tax burden as the larger cultivators.
“The attrition on the small growers side is something that can be computed to over 30% due to the multi-issue of overburdensome regulations, intrusion into your personal residence, tracking and protests,” Wilcox said. “We’ve already seen a failure in these small grows that were originally intended to capture the market share from the black market.”
She noted as small growers continue to decline, it could prompt a growth in the black market.
“When these [small growers] fail to renew their licenses, they’re reasonably going to continue to operate illicitly,” Wilcox said. “It’s a pretty confident assumption of the industry ... they become the black market again.”
For commercial growers, she said the industry has seen a 25% decrease in license renewals.
“It’s important to remember that when a marijuana cultivator stops or doesn’t renew, there is currently little that can be done to recoup the delinquency taxes that business owes at the end of their business,” Wilcox said.
She noted the original tax schedule was done with simplicity in mind for voters and the Department of Revenue, adding the state lacked any data to accurately forecast tax revenues using a more complex system.
“It’s not a surprise and we knew that five or six years ago we would have to come to you to change the tax structure,” Wilcox said.
Like Emmett, she said the 10% tax rate initially proposed under HB 119 would not do anything.
Revenue challenges
Alaska’s cannabis tax structure has remained the same since the state legalized the recreational sale of marijuana in 2014. Several states have since followed the same course, but many have lower tax rate structures; Alaska, in contrast, has among the highest, when adding in local taxes.
Rice said the state “runs in the middle of the pack” while the Tax Policy Center of the Brookings Institution’s 2022 analysis concluded Alaska had “the highest estimated tax payment.”
The Brookings Institution’s report evaluated tax structures based on an assumed untaxed $100 purchase price per ounce. After Alaska, at $57.50 tax payment, Washington state comes in second.
“Based on those independent reports, Alaska has the highest tax of any jurisdiction,” Rice said, adding it can be complex when calculating both state and local tax structures.
Marijuana taxes have generated significant revenues for the state coffers. In Fiscal Year 2021 alone, Alaska collected just over $30 million. But it has since slumped to $28.7 million in FY 2022.
The total revenue is still higher than FY 2020 ($24.2 million) and FY 2019 ($19 million).
The volume of cannabis buds or flower, the highest grade of product, has fallen between fiscal years 2021 and 2022, while trim and other parts have increased. In 2021, 377,748 ounces of bud were sold, but fell to 329,691 ounces, while the amount of trim sold went from 377,614 ounces to 471,230 ounces.
“What this shows is a change in the product mix and, in my mind, is a rational response to the tax policy,” Rice said.
He added there are causes to believe that cannabis businesses “can find fault in their own product.” A lower quality, he noted, means lower tax rates.
“It’s very difficult to objectively determine, measure and test what is and isn’t immature versus bud versus trim,” Rice said. “I am quite confident that the trend will continue down for bud and that has implications for the state in terms of revenue and expectation of revenue.”
Wilcox, with AMIA, called it an honor system that allows the cultivator to declare the value of the product that can be transferred to retailers.
“Another way to say it is that the industry is incentivized without enforcement to cheat because of something that is not sustainable,” Wilcox said. “This is a very desperate situation that we are in.”
Rice said it’s entirely possible the state will continue to see a downward slide of marijuana revenue. Within three years, he said, it could fall by $9 million.
While unreleased to proposed legislation, Rice noted that potential federal legalization creates new challenges.
“In a case where interstate commerce could open up, Alaska would be wildly uncompetitive like Oregon, Colorado or other states where the price is much lower,” Rice said.
Rice said a lower tax rate comes with short-term losses and long-term gains. In the short term, he said, revenues will continue to slide, but as the legal market grows as a result of lower taxes, revenues will expand due to increased sales.
Short-term revenue reductions come with the additional caveat that funding for state anti-drug programs dependent on cannabis tax funding would need to be reduced or suspended on a temporary basis.