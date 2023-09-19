Cannabis taxes

Alaska cannabis industry representatives are asking state lawmakers to reduce the state’s cannabis sales task, a proposal currently being looked at by the House Labor and Commerce Committee.

House Bill 119, sponsored by the House Rules committee at the industry’s request, would effectively remove the weighted wholesale leaf to a flat $12.50 an ounce.

