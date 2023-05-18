The Alaska Legislature adopted a budget just under 24 hours after Gov. Mike Dunleavy called for a special session to have lawmakers hash out a compromise solution.
The House voted Thursday just before 7 p.m. to accept a $6.2 billion budget that includes a $1,300 dividend for eligible Alaskans, $34 million in additional capital projects and an $84 million surplus.
Both the Senate and House had adjourned from their special session Wednesday. The Senate had sent the House its version, which included both capital and operating budgets, near the end of the day. However, the House adjourned two hours after receiving what many House representatives called a “take-it-or-leave it budget.”
The chief divide between the two chambers was the size of a Permanent Fund Dividend, which has become a political football for the past several years.
The House Majority insisted on a $2,700 dividend in its budget it sent the Senate, which would have required an $800 million draw from the CBR, something that would require a two-thirds vote from each chamber. The Senate Majority signaled it wouldn’t draw on the $2 billion savings account and instead proposed a more modest budget with more funding for education.
The House voted 26-14 to accept the Senate version, with 10 House majority members joining the 16 minority members. The deal includes an additional $34 million in capital projects House majority members requested, including a $5 million Talkeetna water and sewer project, $5 million to reconstruct the Palmer Library after its roof collapsed, $5 million to extend Wasilla Airport’s runway and $5 million for Dillingham’s harbor.
Senate President Gary Stevens on Wednesday said his chamber “has a reasonable budget.”
The Senate had adjusted its budget on Wednesday to include provisions for an additional payout of up to $500 to PFD-eligible Alaskans if oil prices jumped above the state’s spring forecast it released in March.
Education will see a one-time $175 million boost, equivalent to a $680 Base Student Allocation increase.
Dunleavy’s special session originally called for 30 days to give lawmakers time to discussion a compromise.
“It’s not a budget that includes all what we would like to see … [but] the budget does make important investments in things that we care about,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Calvin Schrage (I-Anchorage) at a Thursday House minority press conference.
He noted the education investment will hold “most, but not all, of our school districts steady over this next year.”
Rep. Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak) added it’s the first time she’s seen a balanced budget that doesn’t require drawing from savings.
“We have a reasonable PFD, have funded education and services Alaskans are wanting,” Stutes said. “We have a ways to go and a lot of issues we still left unaddressed, but we need to feel proud.”