In a virtual speech streamed live to Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an urgent plea Wednesday for air support and a no-fly zone to stop Russian bombs and artillery barrages that are injuring and killing thousands of civilians.
U.S. lawmakers gave Zelenskyy a standing ovation at the end of his 15-minute address in which Ukraine’s president described this as the “darkest hour” in his country’s history.
Alaska’s leaders in Congress responded by calling on President Joe Biden to ship Ukraine aircraft, step up weapon supplies and deepen sanctions against Russia.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, who sits on the Armed Services Committee, said there also needs to be a change in mindset by the Biden administration.
“When our assumption is that Ukraine will lose, our options to help them become limited,” Sullivan said after Zelenskyy’s speech. “This administration needs a paradigm shift. There is another possibility: The Ukrainians could win.”
Sullivan said that the briefs U.S. lawmakers have received until now discount a Ukrainian victory against Russia. Sullivan said that the conclusion could be a miscalculation.
“We need to put together a winning formula. It’s more lethal weapons, tighter sanctions, intel sharing and energy to our allies,” said Sullivan, a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. “And it needs to be done quickly."
Biden pledged an additional $800 million in security support Wednesday that will supply Ukraine with drones, grenade launchers and anti-aircraft systems. But he stopped short of committing the Soviet-era MiG fighter jets Zelenskyy requested.
“What will it take to send Polish MiGS?” a reporter asked at a White House press briefing after Zelenskyy’s address. “I am not going to comment on that now,” Biden said, taking no further questions.
Sullivan, along with U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Rep. Don Young, are among a growing number of lawmakers criticizing Biden for not transferring aircraft to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy said he needs the fighter planes to counter President Vladimir Putin’s attacks against Ukraine’s cities.
“His message was clear: If Ukraine is not safe, democracy is not safe,” Murkowski said about Zelenskyy’s address.
“He said, ‘Give us that level of support. Provide us with the ability to protect ourselves from the air.’ The [request] was very direct and personal and heartfelt and clearly very needed,” Murkowski said.
Young said that while American sanctions have effectively weakened the Russian economy, the U.S. needs to provide “the air support, weapons and equipment necessary to bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend itself from Putin’s war machine.”
In his speech to Congress, Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for assistance, which totals $14 billion in military and humanitarian aid.
Zelenskyy referenced American history, including the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Sept. 11 terrorist bombing and the words of Martin Luther King, as Ukraine’s president urged more military aid in the form of surface-to-air missiles and fighter planes from Poland.
“‘I have a dream’ — these words are known to each of you,” Zelenskyy said, referring to King’s 1963 civil rights speech. “Today, I can say: I have a need, I need to protect our sky,” Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy then played a video that showed a peaceful Ukraine before the invasion followed by graphic images of bombs and artillery shells destroying buildings and injuring and killing men, women and children.
Zelenskyy also addressed Biden directly. “Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace,” Zelenskyy said. He repeated his call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and a shipment of fighter jets.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said afterward that the Ukrainian president “has never asked for Americans to be in battle. He said ‘Give us the opportunity to protect ourselves.’ The Ukrainian people cannot wait months.”
“I firmly agree we must do more,” Young said. “Ukrainians are fighting for their lives and their freedom. We can immediately answer President Zelenskyy’s calls for assistance by sending drones and other aircraft, including providing MiGs from American bases.”
While noting the relief package that Congress passed, Young said that “with thousands of innocent civilians already killed, we must continue to put partisanship aside and strengthen our support for Ukraine in its fight against Putin’s violence.”