Alaska’s two U.S. senators are lauding an expanded environmental review of the proposed $6 billion Willow project released Friday night on the Alaska Arctic oil and gas drilling plan.
The Biden administration did not offer a position on the Willow plan in the environmental assessment, though conservation groups had hoped that it would move to reduce the scope of the project or stop it altogether.
“This is quite a significant project for the state of Alaska,” said U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who was in Alaska and had not yet seen the 400-page assessment.
Murkowski said that the Willow project is not at a point “where you would have the administration giving its endorsement or non-endorsement. ... This is a recognition of a project that has worked through a lengthy process, and this administration is working to facilitate the advancement of that.”
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan offered cautious optimism for the project’s future. “Getting this draft supplemental [environmental impact statement] is another important step in the Willow process, but the devil is in the details as this undergoes review,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan’s office said that the project will have an “outsized impact on the economy of the state.” The project is projected to yield more than $10 billion in revenues for state, local and federal governments over its lifespan.
The U.S. Interior Department on Friday issued an updated version of the federal environmental review of ConocoPhillips’ proposed oil and gas drilling project. The draft statement from the Bureau of Land Management evaluated different alternatives and did not express a preference.
The environmental impact statement contained a range of alternatives, including a “no action” option for the oil and gas drilling not to move forward. Another option is for a reduced “overall gravel footprint.” A smaller footprint would eliminate a wetland that is home to thousands of migratory birds and a caribou herd.
The Bureau of Land Management is studying “mitigation measures” for protecting the polar bear, a “vulnerable species” declining in numbers from loss of ice habitat and a warming planet. The proposed Willow project is located in the northeast section of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
Environmental groups expressed outrage over the findings. The League of Conservation Voters said on social media that the Willow project will “lock us into decades more of dirty and dangerous fossil fuels and have no impact on gas prices.”
“I am livid,” said Lena Moffitt, chief of staff at Evergreen Action. The Interior Department “is barreling toward approving ConocoPhillips’ massive Arctic drilling project. This is insanity when our planet is burning, and we have a president who pledged to be a climate leader.”
In 2020, conservation groups legally challenged the federal environmental statement for the Willow project. The U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska ruled that federal agencies had failed to take into full account the impact of climate change from greenhouse gas emissions, project alternatives and the potential impact of the project on polar bears.
The supplemental review issued Friday sought to address those concerns. “The Willow project has gone through several extraordinarily stringent environmental reviews and will adhere to Alaska’s world-class safety and environmental standards,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski’s office said that oil production from Willow will help to fully restore supplies through the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. The Willow project is projected to produce up to 160,000 barrels of oil per day. The project is expected to support more than 2,000 construction jobs and more than 300 permanent jobs.
Said Murkowski: “This is about opportunity for Alaska and our energy future here in Alaska and for our country.”