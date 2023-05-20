Sens. Kiehl and Kawasaki

Sen. Jesse Kiehl, D-Juneau, at right, chats with Sen Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, during a break in the Senate floor session on Wednesday. Kiehl sponsored the bill that requires an end to use of PFAS-containing firefighting foams by Jan. 1, 2024. 

 Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon

The Alaska Legislature has passed a bill requiring the end of use of firefighting foams containing substances known as “forever chemicals” because of their resistance to any natural degradation. Those substances, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have been generally used by airport fire departments.

The PFAS bill requires a switch to alternative foams by Jan. 1, though it delays that requirement for oil facilities like the Trans-Alaska Pipelines System’s Valdez terminal.

