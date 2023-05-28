Capitol protest

Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon

Members of ASEA/AFSCME Local 52 protest on Feb. 10 in front of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau.

 Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon

The Alaska Supreme Court has affirmed that the state of Alaska will not be allowed to go ahead with a plan intended to make it more difficult for state employees to participate in a union.

In a ruling released Friday, the court upheld and confirmed a lower-court decision that found the state acted illegally when it unilaterally attempted in 2019 to change the rules pertaining to employees’ dues deductions.

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman at info@alaskabeacon.com.

Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.