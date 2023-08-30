In court

The Alaska Judicial Council nominated two candidates to fill the state’s public defender vacancy, passing along its recommendations to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The position of Alaska Public Defender will become vacant after the term of the current public defender, Samantha Cherot, expires. The public defender leads the Public Defender Agency, which provides constitutionally mandated legal representation to indigent clients appointed by the court.

