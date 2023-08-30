The Alaska Judicial Council nominated two candidates to fill the state’s public defender vacancy, passing along its recommendations to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
The position of Alaska Public Defender will become vacant after the term of the current public defender, Samantha Cherot, expires. The public defender leads the Public Defender Agency, which provides constitutionally mandated legal representation to indigent clients appointed by the court.
The AJC met on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 in Anchorage to interview applicants for the position. The five AJC members present voted unanimously Friday to nominate Terrence Haas and Gary Soberay as the most qualified applicants to fill the position. The AJC is a commission made up of three attorneys, three nonattorneys, and the chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court.
Terrence P. Haas, a Roger Williams University School of Law graduate, is a superior court judge in Bethel and serves as presiding judge of the Fourth Judicial District. He has been an Alaska resident for 14½ years and has practiced law for 14½ years. He spent 10 years as a public defender in rural Alaska before taking the bench in 2018.
“Given the opportunity I would be proud to help continue the Alaska Public Defender Agency’s long tradition of excellent legal advocacy,” Haas wrote in his statement.
Gary Soberay, a University of Florida College of Law graduate, is an assistant public defender and statewide unit supervisor in Anchorage. He has been an Alaska resident for 23 years and has practiced law for 28½ years.
Soberay wrote in his statement that he has been an assistant public defender in Alaska, Florida and Micronesia for more than 20 years. He also supported the development of the rule of law in Afghanistan for four years.
“Over the years I have had many mentors who have told me that the best that life has to offer is the chance to work hard and work worth doing,” he stated.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.