A judge's gavel rests on a book of law. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

The Alaska Judicial Council is holding a public hearing on Thursday in Anchorage to receive comments about the eight applicants for the Alaska Public Defender vacancy.

The position of Alaska Public Defender will become vacant after the term of the current Public Defender, Samantha Cherot, expires. The Public Defender leads the Public Defender Agency, which provides constitutionally mandated legal representation to indigent clients appointed by the court.