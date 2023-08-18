The Alaska Judicial Council is holding a public hearing on Thursday in Anchorage to receive comments about the eight applicants for the Alaska Public Defender vacancy.
The position of Alaska Public Defender will become vacant after the term of the current Public Defender, Samantha Cherot, expires. The Public Defender leads the Public Defender Agency, which provides constitutionally mandated legal representation to indigent clients appointed by the court.
The hearing is at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday in the supreme court courtroom of the Boney Courthouse in Anchorage. The public can participate in person or by phone at 1-888-788-0099 with meeting ID 570 085 6779.
The AJF will nominate two or more applicants to send to the governor for appointment. The appointment is subject to confirmation by majority of the members of the legislature in joint session.
Terrence P. Haas is a superior court judge in Bethel and serves as Presiding Judge of the Fourth Judicial District. He has been an Alaska resident for 14.5 years and has practiced law for 14.5 years.
Jennifer Hite is an assistant public advocate and supervising attorney in Fairbanks. She has been an Alaska resident for 21.5 years and has practiced law for 26 years.
Lars Johnson is the deputy public defender for the criminal division in Anchorage. He has been an Alaska resident for 13.5 years and has practiced law for 13.5 years.
Jaffer Khimani is an assistant public defender and criminal trial unit supervisor in Anchorage. He has been an Alaska resident for 11 years and has practiced law for 9.5 years.
Dan Mizinov is an assistant public defender in Bethel. He has been an Alaska resident for 2.5 years and has practiced law for 10.5 years.
Gary Soberay is an assistant public defender and statewide unit supervisor in Anchorage. He has been an Alaska resident for 23 years and has practiced law for 28.5 years.
Jessica Winn is an assistant public defender and trial unit team supervisor in Anchorage. She has been an Alaska resident for 4.5 years and has practiced law for 4.5 years.
Chong Min Yim is an assistant public defender in Anchorage. He has been an Alaska resident for 32 years and has practiced law for 18.5 years.