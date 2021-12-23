The state of Alaska joined a multi-state lawsuit Tuesday challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for thousands of staff and volunteers in federally funded early childhood Head Start programs.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court Western District of Louisiana, alleges that the Biden administration introduced the requirement unlawfully and without “statutory authority.”
“The federal government has again forced its way into matters delegated to the states and to the people under the 10th Amendment,” said Attorney General Treg Taylor, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the state of Alaska. “Our Head Start workers and volunteers have the right to decide for themselves whether to get vaccinated, without the fear of losing their jobs or without the fear of the federal government defunding Alaska’s preschool programs.”
Head Start and Early Head Start programs are free, federally funded preschool programs designed to promote school readiness for children from low-income families. Alaska has 17 programs that receive federal Head Start funding across the state.
The proposed mandate would require employees, volunteers and third-party contractors working at certified Head Start facilities to be vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to January 2022 and would require enrolled children above the age of 2 to wear face coverings. The agency estimates 273,000 staff and more than 1 million volunteers nationwide would be subject to the requirement, according to the Alaska Department of Law.
The Head Start Mandate “includes few exceptions, is projected to lead to tens of thousands of Head Start agency staff losing their jobs, and will cause programs to close or reduce capacity — achieving the very opposite result of its purported goal,” the lawsuit alleges in a 65-page complaint.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy applauded the state’s decision to challenge the mandate.
“The Biden administration’s misguided and overreaching vaccine and mask mandate to the Head Start program poses a far greater threat to the children of families that rely on this important federal program than the virus does,” Dunleavy wrote in a release. “We will continue to fight these policies with every resource we can to protect Alaskans from these unconstitutional mandates.
Alaska has filed three lawsuits in federal court challenging vaccine requirements for federal contractors, private businesses and health care providers, according to the Department of Law.
Across the state, 57.2% of residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Alaska is joined by 23 other Republican-led states in the lawsuit, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.