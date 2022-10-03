Alaska has signed onto a high-profile class-action lawsuit as a friend of the court, challenging the U.S. Air Force’s Covid-19 vaccine requirement. Alaska joins 20 other states questioning the Air Force’s refusal to honor religious exemptions.
The case in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit involves 10,000 airmen and Space Force guardians who say the military is unfairly forcing people to receive a vaccine that they object to on religious grounds or risk losing their job. Alaska and the other states hold that service members should enjoy the same rights to religious liberty as fellow citizens.
“No doubt, each of those airmen serves his country for various reasons,” the amicus brief reads. “But likely one, perhaps common to all, is to help protect others’ rights — including those of religious liberty. Surely, the airmen do not do that at the expense of their own such rights.”
The U.S. Department of Defense requires vaccination to combat the spread of the virus among service members and is arguing that stopping the mandate would cause harm by requiring the Air Force to retain thousands of unvaccinated troops.
Last month, President Joe Biden said during a TV interview that the pandemic is over.
The amicus brief was filed on Thursday, and oral arguments in the appellate case are scheduled for Oct. 19. The court plans to issue a decision in November, according to the Air Force Times.
The amicus brief asks the Sixth Circuit to uphold a lower court’s preliminary injunction, which temporarily prevents the Air Force from disciplining the service members for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine based on their sincerely held religious beliefs.
The lawsuit was originally filed in May on behalf of 18 airmen by the First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit Christian conservative legal organization based in Plano, Texas.
“Service members do not surrender the right to practice their religion when they enlist or are commissioned,” Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor said in a prepared statement. “Sweeping mandates, put in place after a service member takes an oath to defend our freedoms, should not be granted higher authority than that service member’s own freedoms.”
The other states to support the religious exemption and sign onto the amicus brief are Missouri, Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.
“The amici states’ interests in the appeal are two- fold,” the brief reads. “First, they have a specific interest in protecting the religious-liberty rights of those airmen and others like them who are their citizens. And second, they have a more general interest in the proper balance being struck between religious liberty and important government interests such as those in play here. The amici states are well acquainted with the challenge of striking that balance — particularly in light of Covid-19.”
The Sixth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals covers the states of Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.
