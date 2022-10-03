Covid-19 vaccine on Eielson Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Hooker, a 354th Healthcare Operations Squadron allergy immunizations technician, administers a Covid-19 vaccine on Eielson Air Force Base.

Airman 1st Class

Jose Miguel Tam

 Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tam

Alaska has signed onto a high-profile class-action lawsuit as a friend of the court, challenging the U.S. Air Force’s Covid-19 vaccine requirement. Alaska joins 20 other states questioning the Air Force’s refusal to honor religious exemptions.

The case in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit involves 10,000 airmen and Space Force guardians who say the military is unfairly forcing people to receive a vaccine that they object to on religious grounds or risk losing their job. Alaska and the other states hold that service members should enjoy the same rights to religious liberty as fellow citizens.

