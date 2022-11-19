The state of Alaska is petitioning to have the federal government drop a vaccine mandate for health care workers to avoid more staffing shortages.
A petition filed on Thursday with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is the latest action by Republican attorneys general against federal vaccine mandates. The petition calls on the Biden administration to repeal a rule under which health care facilities must ensure that all staff, including non-clinical, are fully vaccinated or lose federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Attorneys general in 22 states signed the petition and say the federal government is ignoring health care staffing shortages that have worsened under federal vaccine requirements. They write that mandating the vaccine has done little for virus control and that the remaining millions of unvaccinated health care workers are unlikely to change their mind and submit.
“This kind of overreach into the personal, medical freedoms of the people of Alaska is wrong,” reads a statement from Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor. “We began the effort to fight this a year ago and will continue working to stop these unconstitutional mandates.”
States signing on to the petition include Arizona, Louisiana, Montana, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.
Last November, Alaska joined nine other states in seeking an injunction to stop the vaccine mandate on grounds that it violates the 10th Amendment, the federal Administrative Procedures Act and other federal laws. In January, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to let the shot mandate proceed on the basis of protecting patients’ health and safety.
At the same time, the court ruled against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s employer mandate.
