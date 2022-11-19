Pfizer vaccine

Eliot Blondet/TNS

A health worker prepares a syringe with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

 Eliot Blondet/TNS

The state of Alaska is petitioning to have the federal government drop a vaccine mandate for health care workers to avoid more staffing shortages.

A petition filed on Thursday with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is the latest action by Republican attorneys general against federal vaccine mandates. The petition calls on the Biden administration to repeal a rule under which health care facilities must ensure that all staff, including non-clinical, are fully vaccinated or lose federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

