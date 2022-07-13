Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state energy officials traveled to Houston this week to negotiate a gas sales agreement with Hilcorp Energy and ConocoPhillips, the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) confirmed Wednesday.
Dunleavy and Frank Richards, AGDC president, met with company executives to discuss the terms of an agreement for producers to sell natural gas for export and in-state consumption as liquefied natural gas (LNG).
“Gov. Dunleavy and representatives from the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. traveled to Houston for discussions with senior leadership at ConocoPhillips and Hilcorp," said Jeff Turner, spokesman for Dunleavy's office.
"Those discussions centered around securing North Slope natural gas for a proposed LNG natural gas pipeline,” Turner told the News-Miner.
Alaska's LNG project as envisioned would supply natural gas to Alaska and export the fuel to Asian markets.
No investment role is contemplated for the North Slope energy companies, said Tim Fitzpatrick, spokesman for the Alaska Gasline Development Corp.
The visit to Houston by Dunleavy and Richards was to discuss securing feedgas for an Alaska LNG project. Feedgas is natural gas in a dry form used as raw material to make LNG and other petrochemicals.
“The state of Alaska and AGDC already have a key federal export permit allowing Alaska LNG to be shipped to Asian markets,” Turner said. “The next step is to have supply agreements with the North Slope producers.’’
Alaska’s LNG project is fully permitted to produce and export 20 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year.
"If an LNG project moves forward it will certainly provide clean-burning natural gas to Fairbanks and other communities along the proposed pipeline route," Turner said.
Dunleavy is expecting a final investment decision by 2024 from potential developers and investors of an LNG project.
"That is the last major green light for the project to be built," Fitzpatrick said.
Recent trade mission to Japan
Alaska’s LNG project would involve building an 800-mile pipeline and opening a gas treatment facility and a liquefaction plant for production.
The governor, along with U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and members of the Alaska Gasline Development Corp., recently returned from a trade mission to Japan, where they talked with government leaders and private investors about the potential of Alaska LNG.
“Alaska LNG is working to lock in all needed elements for this project to proceed, including agreements to sell gas by North Slope producers, agreements to purchase LNG by Asian buyers, investment capital to fund construction, and construction and operational expertise," Fitzpatrick said. "Because gas sales agreements signify the certainty of supply, they’re meaningful to all potential project partners.”
Alaska’s long-planned LNG project is drawing more interest, as the price to deliver natural gas from the North Slope has dropped below costs for similar projects on the Gulf Coast, AGDC officials said.
The price of natural gas globally has increased since Russia, a major global energy supplier, launched its war against Ukraine.
The Energy Intelligence news service reported this week that AGDC officials are talking with “developers around the world” about investing in a liquefaction plant.
LNG supplies from Alaska and other U.S. states have become more attractive to European and Asian countries, which see the U.S. market as more stable and reliable, Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick said that activity for an Alaska LNG project started picking up pace this year as uncertainty grew over global energy prices and energy security.
"The world woke up with a very different appetite for LNG, and we have a very competitive project," Fitzpatrick said. "We are well positioned to serve Asia. There is nothing else similarly situated on the west coast of the U.S."