U.S. households grew at their slowest pace from 2010-2020, according to U.S. Census data that shows Alaska’s household growth at slightly more than 4%.
Across America, U.S. household growth over the last decade was the lowest ever recorded, according to a new analysis by the Pew Research Center. The U.S. Census has counted the number of households in America since 1850.
The Pew analysis showed that 15 states plus the District of Columbia had double-digit growth in the number of households since 2010. Utah led the nation at 20%.
Researchers consider household growth important because it can have broad implications for the economy, including consumer demand for new home construction and for big-ticket items, such as appliances and furniture.
In 2010, the U.S. Census counted 258,058 Alaska households. That number rose to 269,148 in 2020, a 4.3% increase, among the lowest in the nation.
Analysis by the Pew Research Center showed that the Alaska population in occupied households grew from 683,879 to 703,100 over the same decade.
Although Alaska had among the slowest growth in the number of households, other states fared worse, with West Virginia at the bottom, with a 2.7% decrease. Wyoming’s household growth rate was 3.6%, and Mississippi’s was 3.8%.
A total of 18 states had household growth of 5% or less, with West Virginia as the only state with an overall decline in the number of households, according to Census figures.
Across America, the number of households increased by 10.1 million since 2010, according to the Pew study. By contrast, in the 1970s, the number of U.S. households increased by nearly 17 million, although the overall population was less, Pew Research reported.
Household growth has slowed along with population growth in America, according to the Pew analysis.
Across the U.S., population growth was at its slowest pace since the 1930s, rising by 7.5% from 2010-2020.
The Pew Research Center analysis found that in addition to lower population growth, adults were less likely to live alone. The rate at which adults lived in their own household declined from 2010-2020 in every age group, except for 55 to 64 years old.
U.S. adults in rural areas were more likely to live in their own households than adults in metropolitan areas, where housing costs tend to be higher.
Housing costs undermined household growth, according to the Pew study, with rents rising faster than inflation. Home prices in the U.S. have doubled since 2000, Pew reported.