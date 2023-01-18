The Alaska House of Representatives elected Mat-Su Republican Cathy Tilton as speaker of the House on Wednesday.
The vote was 26-14 with the four Republicans representing Interior Alaska voting for Tilton and the two Interior Democrats in the House voting no.
“Cathy is a great choice as speaker and will represent all Alaskans with honor and integrity,” said Rep. Frank Tomaszewski, R-Fairbanks, who will be in the House majority with Will Stapp, of Fairbanks, Mike Prax, of North Pole, and Mike Cronk, of Tok.
Tilton was first elected to the House in 2014 and chaired the Community and Regional Affairs Committee.
During her years in the Legislature, she has sat on the House Finance Committee, pushed to prohibit state spending for elective abortions and supported limits on state spending.
Tilton, 60, grew up in Anchorage. She holds a certificate in Accounting and Travel from Alaska Business College and has worked in real estate and as a legislative aide.
As House Minority Leader during the 32nd Legislature, 2020-2022, Tilton led an 18-member Republican minority and was prime sponsor of a bill prohibiting the closure of gun stores and shooting ranges during emergency declarations. She co-sponsored a bill establishing Covid-19 vaccine rights.
Tilton represents House District 26, which is a chunk of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that runs from Big Lake to Palmer and includes the Knik-Fairview census area.
“We have a lot of work to get done and so I am very excited to get started on that,” Tilton said after taking the gavel from Rep. Josiah Patkotak, an independent from Utqiagvik, to preside over the chamber, which quickly adjourned.
