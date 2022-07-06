After a morning of abject confusion on the part of the British Columbia and federal governments, the Alaska Highway south of Watson Lake reopened at about 3 p.m. Monday, although it remains limited to one-lane traffic.
A massive washout over the Canada Day long weekend closed the vital artery in both directions for several days. That prompted shortages at several grocery stores in Whitehorse, including the Real Canadian Superstore.
According to various sources, including the Alaska Highway News, “a former section of Highway 97 will be used, with pilot vehicles, to re-route traffic around the problem area.”
According to the Drive BC website, traffic is down to a single lane alternating option with a pilot vehicle being used as a guide.
The Highway News reported, “On Canada Day, the traffic monitoring service had reported water pooling along a stretch of the Alaska Highway between the Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allend Lookout.
“Just hours later, however, and with long weekend traffic travelling in both directions, the road gave way, destroying a large section of paved highway.”
George Smith is a contract asset performance manager for Public Services and Procurement Canada. He told the Star in an email this morning that engineering consultants will visit the site Wednesday to further assess the damage.
Smith said the washout was caused by a beaver dam collapsing. The flood waters from the breach plugged a culvert tore the highway apart.
There is no estimate yet as to when the damage can be fully repaired.
Work is currently being carried out by contractors from the “Lower Post First Nation and highway maintenance contractors.”
The detour is approximately three kilometres (1.9 miles) long.
The closure and panic-buying in local grocery stores, resulting in some shelves bare of produce and dairy products, kindled memories of June 2012.
At that time, a major Alaska Highway washout near Rancheria saw local stores quickly sold out of perishables and toilet paper due to supply truck deliveries from the south being cut off.