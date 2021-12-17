Covid-19 cases in Alaska — the vast majority of which are related to the Delta variant — continue to decline. The state reported its first and so far only instance of the Omicron variant on Monday. However, health officials caution there are likely more cases of the new variant in Alaska than have been detected and warn that, even though preliminary cases appear milder, Omicron still has the potential to overwhelm the state’s health care system.
Omicron
Alaska Department of Health and Social Services employees answered several questions regarding the Omicron variant during a Thursday webinar.
There has been only one identified Omicron case in Alaska, but health officials believe there are likely more. “We suspect that there is Omicron circulating in Alaska that isn’t detected yet,” epidemiologist Louisa Castrodale said. While no other cases have been recorded, Castrodale said she assumes there are “a lot more out there than have been documented.”
So far, research suggests that Omicron is more highly transmissible than the Delta variant and the reinfection rate is higher, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin. Preliminary evidence from countries such as South Africa suggests that infections have proven less mild. However, McLaughlin noted, the research is still in its early stages and little is known about the patients’ medical history.
Although the variant’s apparent reduced severity is good, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink noted that Omicron could still pose challenges to Alaska’s hospitals because it is so highly transmissible. If more people are being hospitalized for milder symptoms, it is perhaps even more draining on hospital resources than if fewer people are in hospitals for more severe symptoms. “That can very quickly overwhelm our health care system,” Zink said.
Cases
The arrival of Omicron comes just as Alaska hospitals are recovering from record high numbers related to the Delta variant.
This week, cases declined by 27% compared to the week prior. On Wednesday, DHSS reported 347 new cases over the past two days. Of these cases, 27 were in Fairbanks.
Even as cases continue to decline each week, the majority of the state remains on high alert level for virus transmission. With an average of 163.7 cases per 100,000 people, there is still plenty of opportunity for the virus to spread. As of Wednesday, Alaska ranked 33rd out of 50 states for its seven-day case rate.
Deaths
The state reported two deaths on Wednesday, a Fairbanks woman and an Anchorage man both in their 60s.
Although virus related deaths are declining, it takes time to review and process death certificates. Zink said that the state is currently working through a large number of death certificates and warned that, as they do so, there will be “significant additional deaths” added next week.
Hospitalizations
As cases decline, so does the hospitalization rate — which was at a frustratingly high plateau for several weeks this fall. According to the DHSS dashboard, 69 people are currently hospitalized with the virus in Alaska, with 10 patients on ventilators. The hospitalization rate has dropped to 7.1% and there are currently 22 available beds in the Intensive Care Unit.
The number of inpatients hospitalized with Covid increased slightly at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital this week. At the beginning of the week, there were only two Covid positive patients, but this number increased to four by Wednesday before dropping back down to three on Thursday. In total, 5% of patients at FMH have the virus.
Moving forward, FMH will only release hospitalization numbers if over 10% of patients are Covid positive, the hospital announced.
Vaccinations and boosters
Especially with the first Omicron variant detected in Alaska, health officials are emphasizing vaccines and — in particular — booster shots. Boosters, Zink said, are “incredibly important” for protection against both Delta and Omicron.
This is because vaccines so far appear to provide lower protection against the new variant. However, preliminary evidence shows that three exposures to the virus (whether this be through three shots or two shots and a previous infection) is the best protection against Omicron.
Health officials are encouraging everyone 16 and older who received their last dose of Moderna or Pfizer six months ago or their Johnson & Johnson shot two months ago to get a booster.
In Alaska, 59.9% of residents are considered fully vaccinated, and 67% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The number of Alaskans receiving their booster shot is also increasing; as of Wednesday, 19.3% have received booster shots.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 66% of residents have received at least one dose, 57% are fully vaccinated and 15% have received booster shots.
In response to falling case numbers, DHSS will discontinue its Thursday media ECHO briefings. The last regularly scheduled media ECHO meeting will take place on Jan. 6, 2022, Zink said. DHSS will continue to hold its public ECHOs each Wednesday.