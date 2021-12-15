Gov. Mike Dunleavy released a fiscal 2023 budget Wednesday that would add Alaska state troopers and increase public safety spending, fully fund K-12 education and provide 100% school bond debt reimbursement.
More than $22 million in federal relief dollars would be provided to the University of Alaska for specific programs, including drone development, heavy oil extraction research and rare earth mineral research.
“An initial $10 million to the [University of Alaska Fairbanks] unmanned aircraft system program is a first step in a multi-year effort to make Alaska the drone capital of this country,” Dunleavy said.
Dunleavy's office noted that the $4.6 billion state spending plan is 7% less than the $4.9 billion fiscal 2019 budget of former Gov. Bill Walker, who plans to run against Dunleavy in 2022.
Total spending in fiscal 2023, including for capital projects, is projected to be $10.9 billion and includes $4.6 billion in federal funds.
A major focus of Dunleavy’s fiscal 2023 budget is improving public safety statewide, with an additional $24 million to hire more state troopers and village public safety officers, buy body and vehicle cameras, and fund additional state criminal prosecutors. More than $6 million would increase domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and response programs.
“These meaningful investments will undoubtedly save lives,” said Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell, who attended the press conference. "The governor's budget is a significant improvement for public safety in urban and rural Alaska."
With Cockrell and other law enforcement officials present, Dunleavy announced the budget’s highlights at a press conference Wednesday. Dunleavy said the budget focuses on the core duties of government, with public safety as the No. 1 priority. Investing in infrastructure, creating a positive business environment and supporting resource development are other components, he said.
"This administration inherited a budget when elected that had a $1.6 billion deficit,” Dunleavy said. The proposed 2023 budget is approximately 7% lower than "the inherited budget of fiscal 2019," he said. The proposed budget is for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022, and runs through June 30, 2023.
Higher than expected oil prices and production have improved the revenue outlook, Dunleavy noted. “We cannot control the price but we can control the policies,” Dunleavy said about the oil and gas industry in Alaska. Dunleavy said it is important for Alaska to maintain a positive and stable business environment.
UAF residents halls would be improved
Capital projects include $18.5 million for UAF to modernize and update Bartlett Hall and Moore Hall, both residence halls; and $5 million for the Nenana Fire Department.
The governor is proposing a total of $310 million in capital projects to improve roads, airports, buildings and other infrastructure.
The governor’s budget also would fully fund the Power Cost Equalization program, which subsidizes the high cost of electricity for rural ratepayers.
Dunleavy is proposing $1.5 million to develop an electric vehicle infrastructure, $2.5 million to improve power transmission and the electric grid, and $17 million for rural power system upgrades.
The budget proposes $10 million for what Dunleavy described as “statehood defense,” or legal challenges to the federal government over issues that include resource development and Covid vaccine requirements.
Dunleavy also is seeking $1.7 billion for a 2022 Permanent Fund dividend of $2,564 to all eligible Alaskans. He said that the amount is in line with his proposed 50-50 dividend plan, which calls for paying half of the PFD draw as a dividend and half to fund government services. He would spend $795.6 million to “fund the remainder of the 2021 PFD using the 50-50 plan,” which he proposed to the Legislature last session.
Dunleavy said that the requests do not exceed the 5% percent of market value draw.
“I will continue to ask the Legislature to pass the 50-50 concept that guarantees Alaskans a PFD they expect,” Dunleavy said. “The Permanent Fund has boomed in the last couple of years. But stock market gains do not benefit everyone.
“As we recover from the economic damage of the pandemic, it is crucial that we establish trust with Alaskans,” Dunleavy said. “We can establish certainty with the PFD.”