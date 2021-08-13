Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to seek re-election in 2022.
Dunleavy’s campaign filed a letter of intent Friday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission stating that the first-term GOP governor will run in the Alaska state primary.
Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer filed a letter of intent in May.
Alaska Republican Party leadership on Friday welcomed the announcement.
“The Alaska Republican Party has been very supportive of Gov. Dunleavy,” said Cynthia Henry, an Alaska state GOP officer who is committeewoman for the Republican National Committee.
“It will be the state Central Committee’s decision to formally endorse his campaign. My expectation is that the [Alaska Republican Party] will endorse him enthusiastically,” Henry said in an interview with the News-Miner.
Campaign can start fundraising
Kevin F. Fimon, who served as Dunleavy’s campaign treasurer in 2018, filed the letter of intent for the governor’s re-election campaign. Fimon included the email address DunleavyforGovernor@gmail.com with the filing.
On Aug. 4, Dunleavy named Fimon to the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority Board of Trustees. Fimon owns Fimon Financial Services in Anchorage.
A letter of intent allows a campaign to start fundraising. The governor has yet to file with the Alaska Division of Elections. His current term ends on Dec. 5, 2022.
Dunleavy’s first run for the governor’s office essentially was a three-way race.
• Dunleavy won the general election with 51.4% of the vote, or 145,631 votes.
• Democrat Mark Begich, a former U.S. senator, drew 44.4%, collecting 125,739 votes.
• Independent Bill Walker, the incumbent Alaska governor, quit his campaign days before the election, but his name still appeared on the ballot. He drew 2% of the vote.
• Libertarian William Toien drew 1%. Toien has filed with the Alaska Division of Elections to run again for governor in 2022.
‘Leading Alaska during a challenging time’
The Alaska Republican Party “worked hard to elect Gov. Dunleavy” in 2018, Henry said. “Gov. Dunleavy has done an excellent job leading Alaska during a challenging time.”
Prior to serving as governor, Dunleavy was a state senator from 2013 to 2018, when he left elective office to run for governor.
As an Alaska lawmaker, Dunleavy chaired the Senate Education and State Affairs committees, among other assignments. Prior to that he was a Mat-Su Borough School Board member.
Dunleavy also worked in Alaska as a schoolteacher, principal and superintendent, as well as an educational consultant. He holds a masters degree in education from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Dunleavy is married to Rose Dunleavy, who has had a 20-year career in the airlines industry. The first lady is an Alaskan Native of Inupiaq descent. The couple has three daughters.
