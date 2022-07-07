Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy posted a message Thursday on social media to Moscow lawmakers who were threatening to reclaim Alaska over a U.S. ban on Russian resources.
"Good luck," tweeted Dunleavy, with a link to a national news story Thursday on the warning against Alaska by a top Russian official.
The speaker of Russia's lower House of Parliament said in a televised meeting that the country could demand Alaska back if the U.S. continues to block Russian exports, which include energy and seafood.
Vyacheslav Volodin warned that “we also have something to reclaim — Alaska,” during a meeting with Moscow lawmakers.
Volodin referred to the Russian sale of the Alaska territory to the U.S. in 1867. The price was $7.2 million.
“Before they start trying to control our resources abroad, before doing that, they ought to realize we have something to reclaim — Alaska,” Volodin said during a meeting that was broadcast Wednesday on Russian television.
“We always have something with which we can respond. And America should remember that’s part of her territory,” Volodin said.
Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Giczan tweeted a video of Volodin’s comments and wrote “Russia's Duma speaker Volodin is now threatening to take Alaska back from the U.S. since, like Ukraine, it's also an ancestral Russian land.”
Volodin's statement was among several warnings by Moscow leaders this week over U.S. support of Ukraine and a proposed tribunal to investigate alleged war crimes by Russia against Ukraine.
Volodin previously suggested that Russia could seize the assets of “hostile” nations after the U.S. began to freeze the assets of Russian oligarchs over the war in Ukraine.
In March, another top Russian official suggested that the country should regain control of Alaska over damages it has suffered from U.S. sanctions.
On social media, Nexta — the largest media outlet in eastern Europe — published a photo Thursday of a billboard in Russia that displays a rendering of the state of Alaska. The message on the billboard states: “Alaska is ours!”
The escalation of rhetoric included a comment by Pyotr Tolstoy, the state duma vice speaker, who suggested that Russia hold a referendum with Alaskans, according to the Daily Beast news service.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, warned the U.S. against punishing “a country with the largest nuclear potential,” according to the Associated Press.