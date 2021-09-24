Gov. Mike Dunleavy has joined more than two dozen of the nation’s governors to call for a meeting with President Biden over U.S. border policies.
GOP governors in 26 states signed a letter asking for the meeting with Biden over the nation’s “failed border policy” in the southwest United States. The governors are requesting a meeting in the next two weeks to discuss policy.
In the letter, the governors accused the Biden administration of allowing for “eight months of un-enforced (southern) borders,” which they claim creates an “international humanitarian crisis.”
South Dakota deployed 48 National Guard troops to the southern border, following a request by Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona. South Dakota plans to send an additional 125 National Guard troops.
According to the letter, “While governors are doing what we can, our Constitution requires that the President must faithfully execute the immigration laws passed by Congress. Not only has the federal government created a crisis, it has left our states to deal with challenges that only the federal government has a duty to solve.”
In 2021, illegal border crossings are at a 20-year high, according to The Hill, a news service based in Washington, D.C. This week, the U.S. began deporting more than 8,000 Haitian migrants in Texas. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the migrants will be deported to Port-au-Prince within two weeks.
An advocacy group in the U.S. working with Haitian migrants said the recent presidential assassination and an earthquake intensify hardships in the country, which include widespread poverty and a lack of clean drinking water.
Haitian officials had requested a moratorium on deportations for humanitarian reasons, the New York Times reported.
In addition to Alaska, other governors to sign the letter are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.