Alaska’s tourism industry, hit by two years of coronavirus slowdowns, is about to receive a $10.5 million federal relief grant that Gov. Mike Dunleavy directed to the Alaska Travel Industry Association.
Dunleavy pledged another $5 million federal grant Monday that he said will be included in his fiscal 2023 budget and submitted to the Alaska Legislature for approval.
The governor also seeks $1 million to ready state parks for visitors.
“We all know how important tourism is to Alaska,” Dunleavy said. “The last two years have been pretty tough on the state.”
Standing inside a hangar at the Ted Stevens International Airport, Dunleavy outlined the hardships that Alaska’s tourism industry endured, which included the CDC shutdown of large commercial cruise ships and Canada closing its borders.
Losses from cruise ship tourism alone were estimated to be $3 billion, with no commercial cruise lines traveling to Alaska in 2020.
Dunleavy, flanked by tourism officials and operators, said that relief assistance in the form of federal grants are helping to fund marketing campaigns that promote Alaska as a tourism destination. Those efforts will continue.
“Last summer, visitors began returning after [the industry association] launched a national marketing campaign that engaged travelers to visit in the Covid-safe spaces of vast Alaska,” Dunleavy said. “In many parts of the state, we saw more travelers moving through our airports, staying in hotels and bed and breakfasts, fishing, and staying at facilities in state parks.”
According to the governor’s office, a “Covid-safe” marketing campaign coordinated by the governor’s office, the state travel industry association and tourism grantees helped bring tourists to Alaska for the 2021 summer season. Bookings look stronger for next season.
Funding for the marketing campaign totaled $27 million. Grants for the Covid-safe tourism promotion included nearly $350,000 for Explore Fairbanks Alaska.
In 2021, Fairbanks International Airport reported stronger summer traffic, with expanded service from two new seasonal carriers and added destinations from two long-term carriers, according to the governor’s office.
In summer 2022, international carriers will return to Fairbanks with flights to Frankfurt, Germany, and to Dawson City, Canada. United Airlines just announced “Alaska Beckons” with a new daily destination through Fairbanks to Chicago.
In Anchorage, the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport reported that passenger use was returning to pre-pandemic levels. From May through September, there were 877,351 more passengers passing through the Anchorage airport compared to 2020.
Fairbanks and Juneau also are reporting that hotel rooms are filling up this winter after a solid fall.
Alaska Airlines also partnered with the Alaska Travel Industry Association and tourism businesses this past summer to offer a sale on flights to Alaska.
Dollars for the tourism industry
The governor designated the following funding assistance in 2021, in the form of tourism grants, to the Alaska Travel Industry Association:
- $5 million emergency grant in January from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act.
- $1.99 million Covid-Safe travel promotion grant in July through the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community & Economic Development. Marketing included a digital outreach to domestic and independent travelers.
- $10.48 million grant in September designated by Dunleavy and approved in November by the U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration, (EDA), to support the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors. The funding will continue tourism promotional efforts, activated during the pandemic. The funds were approved by the Legislature in the third special session.
- $5 million American Rescue Plan Act grant, subject to legislative approval, which will be included in the governor’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget. The goal is to build upon ongoing efforts to re-energize the travel and tourism industry.