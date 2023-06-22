Nuclear town hall

Gwen Holdmann, University of Alaska Fairbanks’s associate vice chancellor of research, oversees a town hall on nuclear microreactors Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Noel Wien Library.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has removed the university researcher who was helping lead his energy task force.

Gwen Holdmann, a senior researcher at the Alaska Center for Energy and Power and an associate vice chancellor at University of Alaska Fairbanks, was notified earlier this month that she’d been removed from Dunleavy’s Energy Security Task Force, she said in a phone interview.

