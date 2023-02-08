Sockeye salmon fishing

Luis Sinco/TNS

Anglers fish for sockeye salmon along the rapids of the Newwhalen River near Iliamna, Alaska. Locals say their entire ecosystem revolves around sockeye salmon.

 Luis Sinco/TNS

The Alaska Fish Heritage Contest is back and open to Alaska students in grades K-12 (ages 5-18).

The contest is part of the award-winning Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest, which celebrates 25 years in 2023. Wildlife Forever, with support from title sponsor Bass Pro Shops, the USDA Forest Service and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, fosters interest in fish and aquatic conservation.