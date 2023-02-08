The Alaska Fish Heritage Contest is back and open to Alaska students in grades K-12 (ages 5-18).
The contest is part of the award-winning Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest, which celebrates 25 years in 2023. Wildlife Forever, with support from title sponsor Bass Pro Shops, the USDA Forest Service and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, fosters interest in fish and aquatic conservation.
Young artists are encouraged to compete by submitting original artwork featuring red salmon (sockeye salmon) and the ways people of Alaska interact with the fish. Participants in grades 4-12 must also submit a short, written essay, story or poem highlighting cultural, recreational or economic connections to commercial, sport or subsistence fishing. Visit www.wildlifeforever.org for more details.
Students should submit their Alaska Fish Heritage entry with the following:
• A horizontal artwork featuring a sockeye salmon.
• An essay about the red salmon (grades 4-12 only) no longer than one page.
• The Alaska Fish Heritage Contest Entry Form.
Completed entries must be uploaded through the entry form on the website at www.wildlifeforever.org no later than Feb. 28. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded in the spring.