Alaska has sent wildland firefighting resources to Alberta, Canada, in response to early season fires in the western Canadian province, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection (DOF).
DOF deployed an air tanker and the 23-person Pioneer Peak Hotshot interagency suppression crew, both based in Palmer, earlier this week.
DOF Chief of Fire and Aviation Norm McDonald said deploying the resources reflects a long-standing partnership under the Northwest Compact.
“Alberta was a significant contributor to the Alaska response effort last season," McDonald said in a statement. "Supporting their efforts this spring is an excellent example of not only national but international cooperation it takes to manage fires during extreme conditions.”
DOF noted Alaska's colder spring and delayed snowpack melt allowed the state to send additional resources. The state normally provides assistance to Outside states or agencies in the fall, after Alaska's wildland fire season has been deemed under control.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith declared a state of emergency on Saturday as fire personnel combat 81 active wildfires.
Early drought-like and arid conditions in Alberta resulted in severe wildfires in the province's northern and central regions, forcing more than 29,000 people to evacuate and thousands more on alert. The province has reported over 273 wildfires so far this year alone.
More than 1 million acres have burned, according to providence fire management officials.
Alaska received help from the Northwest Compact during last year's massive wildfire season, with British Columbia, Alberta, Washington and Oregon sending a combined 54 firefighters, along with resources, fire engines, aircraft and incident command teams.
About 3 million acres burned in Alaska last year, most due to lightning-caused fires.
The state's fire season began April 1, and fire officials are advising Alaskans to be vigilant as the temperatures begin to rise.
As we are just beginning the Alaska fire season with our late break up, we will continue to monitor fire behavior and our fire protection needs to ensure we have the resources available in Alaska to provide an efficient response to protect Alaskan values," McDonald said.
DOF reported a handful of human-caused fires over the weekend, including a 4.5-acre bush fire at the Chena Hot Springs shooting range at Mile 37 on Chena Hot Springs Road Sunday afternoon.
A smaller one, about a tenth of an acre, was reported at the Fort Wainwright Range Control Sunday as well. According to DOF, the fire was caused during military training and promptly put out by on-scene personnel.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.