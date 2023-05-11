Clear Fire

A firefighter checks an area of the Clear Fire for remaining hot spots in 2022.

 Photo courtesy of the Alaska Division of Forestry

Alaska has sent wildland firefighting resources to Alberta, Canada, in response to early season fires in the western Canadian province, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection (DOF).

DOF deployed an air tanker and the 23-person Pioneer Peak Hotshot interagency suppression crew, both based in Palmer, earlier this week.

