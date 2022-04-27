The state of Alaska filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking the courts to recognize Alaska’s ownership of submerged lands at Lake Clark National Park and Preserve.
Although ownership was granted at statehood, it has yet to be fully recognized by the federal government, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said at a press conference Tuesday.
The national park, which is about 100 miles southwest of Anchorage, covers more than 4 million acres. It was declared a national monument in 1978.
The governor also has introduced bills in the Alaska Legislature to codify state-submerged lands in national parks and in the Tongass National Forest.
“State submerged lands are how many Alaskans access health care services, visit family or friends, recreate, shop in other communities, and hunt or fish,” Dunleavy said.
“Yet despite two unanimous Supreme Court rulings and defining law from 63 years ago when Alaska became a state, the federal government continues to act in a manner contrary to law. When it does, we’re going to assert ourselves,” Dunleavy said.
The Dunleavy administration also announced that it will issue trespassing notices and cease-and-desist letters to the Interior and Agriculture departments over docks and other infrastructure that have not been permitted.
Alaska Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills said that cease-and-desist letters were sent to the U.S. Forest Service to “prohibit motorized boat operation at Mendenhall Lake,” and a notice of trespass order went out to the National Park Service over construction of a dock at Crescent Lake in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve.
“There is a misconception that these actions are to take away land from the federal government and give it to the state — this is false,” said Mills, who spoke at Tuesday’s press conference.
“Alaska was already given these submerged lands; the federal government just refuses to rightfully recognize it,” Mills said.
Alaska’s two senators in Congress, meanwhile, have requested that the General Accounting Office undertake an audit of the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) with the Government Accountability Office.
The audit would seek information on how congressional funding to expedite Alaska land conveyances and navigability of title matters has been spent.
According to the governor’s office, the federal government has recognized Alaska’s title to less than 10% of Alaska’s submerged lands under 800,000 miles of navigable rivers, and 16% of submerged lands under 30 million acres of navigable lakes.
“The status quo will be no more. The status quo has poorly served all Alaskans. Instead of accepting whatever table scraps they throw our way, we will take what is rightfully ours and assert our sovereign domain,” said Jim Walker, who heads the Public Access, Assertion and Defense Unit at the Department of Natural Resources.
Under the Submerged Lands Act (SLA), states have the right to own lands and resources beneath so-called navigable lakes, rivers and offshore waters that can be used for commerce and/or transportation.
Alaskan John Sturgeon also spoke at the conference. Sturgeon was told by park rangers he could not operate his hovercraft when he was moose hunting in 2007 on a tributary of the Yukon River near the Canadian border.
Sturgeon fought to preserve his access for more than a dozen years, and received support from Alaskans to cover $1.6 million in legal bills.
Sturgeon prevailed and won unanimous victories before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 and 2019.