Alaska’s economy is holding steady but businesses have not fully recovered from slowdowns related to the Covid-19 pandemic, Alaska’s chief economist told lawmakers.
“People’s incomes are increasing, but the costs of employment also are increasing,” said Dan Stickel, chief economist for the Department of Revenue.
There are several positive signs in the Alaska economy. Key economic indicators show that bankruptcies and foreclosures are lower than pre-pandemic levels. Housing starts are back at pre-pandemic levels.
Employment in Alaska is up by 8,000 jobs or 2.7% over a year ago. But the number of jobs is still 12,000 below 2019, Stickel said. The lower employment numbers are in leisure and hospitality, transportation and oil and gas.
Creating economic uncertainty is the potential impact of Covid-19, as new strains emerge in Europe, China and Israel.
“And now there is the additional source of uncertainty related to geopolitical events” with Russia’s war in Ukraine, Stickel told members of the House Finance Committee.
Total state revenue for fiscal 2021 was $29.8 billion, the largest amount in state history. The increase was mostly due to higher investment earnings.
“There were unusually high returns on the Permanent Fund combined with strong federal revenue from stimulus packages,” Stickel told the committee.
Rep. Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, noted that the $80 billion Permanent Fund has had an average rate of return for the last five years of 11.37%. Year to date it is 3.9%, he said.
“We should be focusing on that amount almost as equally as we focus on oil,” Edgmon said. “The fund has lost $2 billion in value.”
In response to a query by the News-Miner about the reason for the lower rate of return, Marcus Frampton, chief investment officer at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp., said that “by an enormous margin, the biggest driver of returns and fund growth over the past five years has been the bull market that we have been in.
“That bull market cooling-off is what is driving lower returns FYTD [fiscal year to date]. We’ve added some value over our benchmarks FYTD and over five years, but that impact pales in comparison to fund values moving around with the markets,” he said.
Earnings on investments is one of the largest sources of unrestricted revenue for the state.
Stickel is forecasting a 6.2% rate of return on the Permanent Fund for fiscal 2023 and beyond.
Oil prices contributing to the economy
The state is now projecting that it will raise $3.6 billion more this year, largely due to higher oil prices.
Lawmakers expect to give some of those surplus dollars to Alaskans in the form of $1,300 energy relief checks.
The price of oil is much higher than it was at the end of 2021, when it was in the $70 price range. Oil production is emerging as a more significant contributor to the economy, Stickel said.
“Demand is increasing faster than supply, creating a tight oil market. The instability in eastern Europe is layered on top of that,” Stickel said, which caused oil prices to spike.
Oil prices rose above $100 per barrel Thursday, after edging toward $130 per barrel last week.
Stickel is forecasting oil prices to top $90 per barrel in fiscal 2022.
Alaska’s oil-revenue forecast is based on a five-day period. The forecast Stickel provided was based on a five-day window that started March 9, when oil prices were over $100 per barrel.
Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks, asked Stickel to provide a 30-day look back when he meets again with the committee. LeBon said the longer range may yield a more realistic look when projecting oil prices.
Oil and gas will represent the largest source of state revenue in fiscal 2023, according to Stickel’s forecast. More than 20% of Alaska’s total gross domestic product (GDP) comes from the oil and gas industry, Stickel said.
With the improved economic forecast for oil, Stickel is projecting royalties of $1.3 billion in fiscal 2022 and $1.5 billion in fiscal 2023.
“We are still a state tied to oil, significantly so,” Edgmon said. “We’re a state largely tethered to the oil industry.”