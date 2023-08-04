As former president Donald Trump faces a new indictment and charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington D.C., at least one of Alaska’s Congressional leaders spoke up on the seriousness of the matter.
Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith brought four felony charges against Trump on Tuesday, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.
Trump entered a not guilty plea to the charges on Thursday in a D.C. court.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski in a Tuesday statement stressed that Trump, like all Americans, “is innocent until proven guilty and will have his day in court.”
However, she encouraged everyone to read the full indictment against the former president “to understand the very serious allegations being made in this case.”
Murkowksi was one of seven Republican senators who voted to impeach Trump in 2021 based on what she called “ clear evidence that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election after losing it.”
“Additional evidence presented since then, including by the January 6 Commission, has only reinforced that the former President played a key role in instigating the riots, resulting in physical violence and desecration of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Murkowksi said in her statement.
Sen. Dan Sullivan did not issue a comment on the matter. His office said the Sullivan is on Marine Corps Reserve duty this week.
However, the Republican senator has criticized other indictments filed against Trump, including when a New York grand jury indicted the former president related to hush payments to adult film actor Storm Daniels.
Sullivan in March called the New York indictment “an abuse of the rule of law” and “will almost certainly do lasting damage to our polarized nation. “
Trump faced a second indictment in June when he was charged with retaining dozens of sensitive classified documents after he left office, including information on the nation’s nuclear programs and its vulnerabilities.
Sullivan in June called the indictment of a former president unprecedented. Sullivan also blasted the Biden administration in his June statement by noting it was “shoving our country into dangerous territory that is eroding trust in critical institutions of our government.”
While Sullivan condemned Trump’s actions and inactions around the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, the senator voted to acquit him of the impeachment around inciting a riot. His reason was that indictment served only as a means to remove a person from office, not someone who was already out.
Tuesday’s indictment also referenced a co-conspirator who had called some Senators on Jan. 6 in an attempt to delay certification of the 2020 presidential election. In December, Sullivan’s spokespeople told media that attorney Rudy Giuilani had called Sullivan the evening of the attack but left incoherent messages about delays.
Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, took a neutral and diplomatic approach in a statement on Tuesday.
“I do not want to create any perception of partisanship in the cases against the former president,” Peltola said in a statement and will avoid commenting on specifics of case.
She added that “the seriousness of these charges and the threat that January 6th posed to our country cannot be understated.”
“The legal system is best suited to deal with these charges, so I will continue to focus on representing Alaska in Congress while this case is decided by a court of law,” Peltola said.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.