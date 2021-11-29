Alaska’s congressional delegation is criticizing President Biden for his decision to release 50 million barrels of oil from America’s emergency reserve. They accused the president of limiting domestic fossil-fuel production and hurting jobs across the oil sector, including in Alaska.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a member of the Senate energy committee, said that industry experts testified last week that tapping the Strategic Energy Reserve will yield only temporary relief and save consumers just a few cents per gallon. She criticized President Biden for “providing a false solution,” saying that supply-side restrictions by the administration are behind the oil price hike and sideline producers.
The price of gas at the pump in Alaska is running at $3.71 per gallon, up from $2.48 a year ago.
“Americans, especially Alaskans, are being hurt by the impacts of rising energy costs. The Biden administration is responsible for providing substantive relief, but tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is not going to provide it,” Murkowski said.
The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve consists of four federal sites with huge underground caverns along the Texas and Louisiana gulf coasts. By using the petroleum reserve, the administration has sought to increase oil supplies and force down the price to consumers. Bloomberg News reported that a portion of the American reserve supply likely will flow to China and India, because the crude type is prohibitively costly to produce in the U.S.
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve serves as an emergency storehouse managed by the United States to deal with supply disruptions. In addition to the U.S., five other nations, including China, Japan and Great Britain, have made similar pledges to release reserves.
“We’re launching a major effort to moderate the price of oil, an effort that will span the globe and its reach and ultimately reach your corner gas station,” Biden said of the multi-nation effort.
Investigating price hikes
On Nov. 23, Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil to ease rising prices for heating oil and gasoline at the pump. The president also has requested that the Federal Trade Commission investigate whether oil companies are artificially raising prices to accelerate profits.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan blamed the Biden administration for the higher prices to consumers. Sullivan accused the president of deliberately trying to raise prices to advance an environmentally-focused “green” agenda.
“Since day one, this administration has purposely sought to raise energy prices, by limiting the production of American energy, killing energy infrastructure like pipelines, and strong-arming American financial institutions to not invest in American energy projects, particularly in Alaska, all the while begging OPEC and our adversaries like Russia to produce more energy,” Sullivan said.
Rep. Don Young earlier joined nearly three dozen lawmakers in the House to send a letter to Biden, urging him not to use the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when domestic fossil fuel is readily available.
“Alaska is home to rich oil reserves, which we can extract with far higher environmental standards than Russia, Venezuela or any OPEC member country,” Young said.
“Fossil fuels from the Strategic Oil Reserve are still indeed carbon-emitting energy sources. Why then would [Biden] want to cut into our national safety net when we can get what American families truly need right from our own 49th state?” Young said.
Oil industry as economic engine
The oil industry is the largest contributor to Alaska’s economy despite a long-term decline in production, with oil reserves supplying more than two-thirds of the state’s budget in 2020.
Young described Alaska oil production as a model for the nation and the world. Young issued Biden a personal invitation to visit Alaska’s North Slope to see oil production firsthand and “meet the hardworking men and women who keep our country moving.”
Young said the president would better understand how Alaska responsibly manages energy exploration with environmental protections in place.
Interior Department officials, meanwhile, are looking at factoring in climate change’s effects on the environment into the cost for permits. The Biden administration introduced plans last week for fossil fuel companies to pay more to drill on federal lands and waters.
An Interior Department report released Friday described the federal government’s oil and gas leasing program as outdated and failing to provide a fair return to taxpayers.
Murkowski urged the administration to work with the nation’s energy producers, including in Alaska.
“Drop the hostility against them, drop the supply-side restrictions, and recognize that producing more here at home is the best solution for lower prices,” Murkowski said.