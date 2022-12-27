ConocoPhillips' Willow Project

Alaska leaders are lauding the findings of an expanded federal environmental review of the Willow oil and gas project. ConocoPhillips

 ConocoPhillips

Groups from all sides are pressing President Joe Biden to make a decision on the Willow project, a prospective major North Slope oil development on federal land.

While conservation groups are pushing the federal government to deny permits for the $8 billion ConocoPhillips project, the Alaska Delegation has been pushing the other way.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.