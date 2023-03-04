U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-Alaska) and U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) — the three members of Alaska’s congressional delegation — released the following statement Friday after meeting with President Joe Biden and top members of his team to urge the re-approval of Alaska’s Willow Project.
“We met with the President and his senior advisors in the Oval Office for more than an hour yesterday afternoon. The conversation was honest and respectful, and we appreciated the President’s recognition of how critical this moment is for Alaska’s future our nation’s energy transition,” read the statement in part.
Murkowski, Sullivan and Peltola emphasized their belief that the project possesses support of both parties.
“We were united in our advocacy for the Willow Project and made the strongest possible case for it. From state and national labor voices to Alaska Native leaders — Alaskans have repeatedly made clear their strong and united support for the project, and traveled thousands of miles to share their stories as to why the Willow Project will support their communities and families,” they opined.
The statement said the three believe Biden heard their case.
“The President has all the information he needs to make the right decision for Alaska and for the nation, and re-approve a three-pad, economically-viable Willow Project alternative without delay,” the statement concluded.
The Biden administration’s final decision on the Willow Project is expected next week.