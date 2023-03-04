U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-Alaska) and U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) — the three members of Alaska’s congressional delegation — released the following statement Friday after meeting with President Joe Biden and top members of his team to urge the re-approval of Alaska’s Willow Project.

“We met with the President and his senior advisors in the Oval Office for more than an hour yesterday afternoon. The conversation was honest and respectful, and we appreciated the President’s recognition of how critical this moment is for Alaska’s future our nation’s energy transition,” read the statement in part.