Alaska’s federal delegation hailed the Biden administration’s decision to re-authorize the Willow oil project as a major step forward for the state’s economy and for national energy and security efforts.
The Willow Project, an $8 billion project by ConocoPhillips Alaska, would generate up to $9 billion in revenue for the state, produce 180,000 barrels of oil at its peak and benefit North Slope communities economically.
However, President Joe Biden’s decision comes on the heels of announcing its plans to limit future oil and gas projects on 13 million acres of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) outside the Willow project. He also intends to ban future drilling in 3 million acres of the Beaufort Sea, completing a move made by then-President Barack Obama in 2015 that closed off a large portion of coastal oil exploration.
The White House had provided assurances that existing and valid leases in the area, just over 120, would not be impacted.
The planned limits would protect regions including the Kasegaluk Lagoon and Peard Bay, Teshekpuk Lake, Utukok Uplands, and Colville River special areas. The special areas are significant habitat for caribou, migratory bird, grizzly and polar bear populations.
Alaska’s delegation and Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration registered their displeasure with the announcement. Alaska’s top natural resources official was blunt in commenting on it.
“Once again the Biden administration is offering up Alaska as a sacrifice to appease the cult of climate extremism," Department of Natural Resources Commissioner-Designee John Boyle said in a news release. "Forestalling development across 16 million acres to atone for an energy project barely 500 acres is emblematic of an environmental fanaticism that should concern all rational people. We Alaskans are left hoping for a future day when federal policy isn't served with a pitcher of green Kool-Aid.”
The Alaska delegation — including Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, along with Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola — voiced their disapproval of the proposed regulations during a Monday morning media call.
Sullivan noted the decision furthers a 2015 decision made by then-president Barack Obama that halted coastal exploration efforts in the Beaufort Sea, followed by the Chukchi Sea. Former President Donald Trump reversed the decision, which was overruled by a federal judge in 2019.
“It was disappointing and infuriating to have the administration announce future lockups of Alaska,” Sullivan said. He added that the delegation “learned about it in the press.”
Murkowksi and Sullivan noted it’s too soon to speculate on the full impacts of Biden’s announcement.
“It’s more than speculative to say this is completely off limits until we see more,” Murkoswki said. “I was told there would be tiers of restrictions, from least restrictive to most restrictive … what we’ve received has been very top level to the point where it’s just general information.”
Sullivan also noted the Biden administration has been indecisive on streamlining permitting processes, something he said can drown both traditional resource projects and infrastructure projects. Biden sought only to streamline renewable energy projects, which Sullivan calls a “nonstarter.”
Peltola noted she supports the Biden administration’s initiatives to upgrade electrical grids and renewable energy projects, but agreed the federal permitting processes can be cumbersome.
“We should be taking a closer look at how cumbersome the [National Environmental Protection Act] timelines are,” Peltola said. She, too, stated her frustration “with the desire of environmentalists to completely lock up Alaska.”
“The state of Alaska cannot carry the burden of solving our global warming problems alone,” Peltola said. “This is an international problem and looking to other places on the globe that do not do extraction as well as Alaska is very counterintuitive.”
She noted that Alaska and the U.S. as a whole have some of the highest standards for development, environmental and labor compared to some rival countries such as China, Russia or Venezuela.
“We can’t shutter Alaska and continue to look for resources from places that don’t do resource extraction well, have tremendous human rights violations or are very anti-democratic,” Peltola said. “It is just tying Alaska’s arms and legs behind our back to make sure we are just switching to renewables.”
She noted renewable energy projects are important, but the state needs a stable workforce and funding for education, training programs and transportation to ensure that type of transition.
“I take umbrage with the obsession of locking up Alaska,” Peltola said.
Environmental organizations welcomed further limits, including the Sierra Club.
“This is a critical moment when our country must be speeding up its transition from oil and gas to clean energy,” Athan Manuel, Sierra Club’s lands protection director. “These unparalleled protections for Alaskan landscapes and waters are the right decision at the right time.”
However, Manuel said the Willow Project would undermine any gains under Biden’s proposal and the ban should be extended to major oil development itself.
“Oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters must end — full stop,” Manuel said. “The eyes of the world are watching to see whether this administration will live up to its climate promises — it is imperative that they do.”