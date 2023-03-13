The Alaska delegation

News-Miner composite

The Alaska delegation, from left, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, and U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola.

Alaska’s federal delegation hailed the Biden administration’s decision to re-authorize the Willow oil project as a major step forward for the state’s economy and for national energy and security efforts.

The Willow Project, an $8 billion project by ConocoPhillips Alaska, would generate up to $9 billion in revenue for the state, produce 180,000 barrels of oil at its peak and benefit North Slope communities economically.