Alaska’s three members of Congress are supporting a federal investigation of America’s Indigenous boarding schools that separated children from their families and punished students for speaking tribal languages.
The Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative will review Native American boarding schools that operated in the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries under a stated mission of forced assimilation. Tanana Chiefs Conference has said the review is long overdue.
“The history of federal boarding school programs for Native Americans is dark and has caused significant pain for our First Peoples, including Alaska Natives,” U.S. Rep. Don Young said.
“These institutions were expressly designed to force Native assimilation, thereby crushing rich histories and unique cultures,” U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan said that “the truth of what occurred in Indigenous boarding schools deserves to be shared and learned by all Alaskans and Americans, so it is not repeated.”
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland recently announced the federal review after the discovery of more than 200 children in unmarked graves at a former Indigenous residential school in Canada. Some of the children were as young as 3 years old. Since Haaland’s announcement last month several hundred more grave sites were discovered at a second Indigenous residential school in Canada.
Haaland disclosed that her ancestors had “endured the horrors” of the boarding school system. Her great-grandfather was sent to the Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania, where the school’s founder had said its goal was to “kill the Indian and save the man.”
At schools in the U.S. and Canada, children were punished for speaking their own languages, singing tribal songs and practicing their religion. Families could not visit their children, who often were housed in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions. Thousands of Indigenous children died from disease, abuse and neglect.
PJ Simon, chief and chairman of Tanana Chiefs Conference, said the comprehensive review of the former boarding schools is needed to educate the public about the abuses and to facilitate resolution.
“Only through acknowledging the truth about boarding school experiences can Native people begin the process of healing and redefining our identity,” Simon said.
Collecting, reviewing documents
The U.S. investigation will involve identifying the institutions, collecting and reviewing documents, and locating burial sites at or near the schools.
The American schools operated until the 1980s and 1990s, when most of the large institutions were shut down.
The Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, a national organization, says that it has identified 367 Indigenous boarding schools that operated in the U.S. But the agency said that it has found records for less than 40% of the schools. Those records have never been fully examined.
“It is still unknown how many Native American children attended, died or went missing from Indian boarding schools,” according to the coalition. “We have a right to know what happened to the children who never returned home from Indian boarding schools.”
The coalition’s website includes links to court documents and photos relating to the schools, including from the Alaska state archives.
Alaska’s first Indigenous boarding school
Among the Alaska schools was the Presbyterian Mission boarding school at Sitka, Alaska’s first Indigenous boarding school established by the federal government.
The coalition’s database indexes an 1886 court case involving an Alaska Native parent named Can-ah-Couqua, who took legal action to free her son from the Sitka boarding school. She lost the case. Can-ah-Couqua vs. John Kelly and A.E. Austin documents the Tlingit mother’s attempt to bring her son home.
According to the coalition, “this case emerged because the school had claimed custody of the children attending the school and would not let families visit their children, even though the school was ordered by the court to stop such actions.”
Can-ah-Couque claimed her child was being held against his will. The case file contains a letter from her son asking to be released and to go home.
Judge Lafayette Dawson ruled against Can-ah-Couqua, concluding that the boarding school was carrying out its educational authority.
Such case histories reveal disturbing practices that need to be made public, advocates say.
Sullivan noted that the Native community’s history with boarding schools “is a troubling part of the past which lives on today.”
He added that “the fact that children were forced by the federal government to leave home should have never happened, and was thankfully later ruled illegal.”
Sullivan noted that his wife is of Indigenous descent and that many of her ancestors were sent to the boarding schools. “I will do all I can to support [the] Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative,” he said.
Young also noted that he has family members of Indigenous descent, making the investigation a personal journey.
“My late wife, children and grandchildren are Alaska Native, which makes understanding the past and protecting Indigenous people in the future deeply important to me,” he said.
“The fact that these boarding schools operated in Alaska within my lifetime shows just how fresh of a wound this is for Native communities,” he added.
Said Murkowski: “I look forward to hearing from Native leaders on ways to promote healing and advance efforts that empower Native communities and promote Native culture and traditions.”
