The third Alaska Defense Forum kicked off Tuesday at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and Conference Center.
The forum focuses on Alaska’s role in national security, partnerships, and needs with its community partners. The Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, Fairbanks North Star Borough and Association of Defense Communities are co-hosting the event.
Ivan Bolden, the U.S. Army’s chief of Army partnerships, gave the keynote speech Tuesday afternoon. He talked about several opportunities available for Alaska.
Bolden oversees Intergovernmental Support Agreements (IGSA) and encouraged local partners to apply for more agreements. He said that Alaska has saved approximately $2.5 million through IGSAs.
Congress has approved $190 million for projects through the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program over the last two years, with $30 million of that funding going to Alaska.
“This is huge,” he said.
The Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program provides funding to universities, such as the University of Alaska Fairbanks, to research space technology, digital manufacturing, and other projects.
Bolden highlighted Alaskans Bonnie Carroll, who received a Presidential Medal of Freedom for founding the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, and Archie Van Winkle, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for going above the call of duty while serving as a platoon sergeant in the Korean War.
Bolden mentioned climate change, and encouraged participants to make the world a better place.
“The world as we know it is changing,” he said. “I say that a committed people working for a committed goal can resolve any challenge.”
In a pre-recorded message, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said that Alaska is on the front lines of homeland defense.
“Alaska is key to the security conversation based not only on our defensive value to America but also as a state with the best physical location to project power in critical regions around the world,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski said that the military brings people and investments to Alaska, and Alaskans are proud to host the military and have more veterans per capita than any other state.
Retired Maj. Gen Randy “Church” Kee, senior advisor for arctic security affairs at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, Dr. Mike Sfraga, chair of the United States Arctic Research Commission and chair and founding director of the Polar Institute at the Wilson Center, and Richard Glenn, former vice president of the Arctic Slope Regional Corporation and former US Arctic Research Commission member, spoke about the role of Alaska in supporting U.S. Arctic Interests.
Sfraga said Alaska is at the nexus of U.S. domestic and foreign policy. “We are inseparable in this community to what happens everywhere else,” he said. Sfraga said that key issues and drivers at play in today’s arctic are climate, commodities, commerce and shipping, connectivity, communities, cooperation, competition.
He said that Alaska plays a key role in national security and defense strategy. Sfraga said “all eyes are looking North and the North is looking out globally as well.”
Kee said that the U.S. faces a new set of challenge in an era of contested relationships and strategic competition with the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China.
Kee said that they share a common mission of defending their homeland.
“You wouldn’t be here unless you believe in the sense that there are people that are threatening our way of life if we allow them,” he said. “We need to deter and dissuade in order to not have to be in the business of defeating those that challenge our way of life.”
“Soft power matters,” he said.
Kee said that there are far too many young soldiers and airmen that take their lives. “One is too many,” he said.
He said that NATO and NORAD combined provide asymmetric advantages against those that challenge our country and our allies. “We are stronger together by leveraging allies,” he said.BGen. Daniel Rivière, commander Joint Task Force (North), Canadian Joint Operations Command, Canadian Armed Forces, Conrad Schubert, Intergovernmental Affairs Advisory for the Joint Task Force North Canadian Armed Forces, Capt. Kyle Raines, Director of Public Affairs for INDOPACOM, George Tolar, Interagency Coordination & Partnerships Director, Alaska Command, and Fairbanks North Star Mayor Bryce Ward spoke to challenges in the arctic from international and intergovernmental perspectives.
Tolar said “problems have multiple jurisdictions, and coordination makes us effective.” He emphasized that working with allies is essential to deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Raines emphasized that partnerships are critical for regional, national, and global security.The Borough is home to Fort Wainwright and Eielson AFB, with Clear Space Force Station and Fort Greely nearby in the Interior. Ward said “Residents don’t necessarily separate themselves by the gate,” as military service members and local residents often interact at schools and grocery stores. He said that quality of life issues are consistent on and off the installations, so the community has partnered to work on those together.
He emphasized that importance of economic security in Fairbanks, and how power production is going to look different in the Interior than the rest of the country. “This is how we keep the lights on, this is how we keep our homes warm,” Ward said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re driving an F-150 or a military vehicle, if you don’t have gas in the tank you can’t go anywhere or can’t complete the mission.”
Rivière said that the Canadian Armed Forces and U.S. military faces similar challenges across the border, including limited infrastructure and the impacts of climate such, such as wildfires.For more information or to register with the defense forum, visit alaskadefenseforum.com.