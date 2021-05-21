Alaska’s 2021 cruise season is set to sail after all.
The U.S. House passed legislation that allows commercial cruise lines bound for Alaska to bypass Canada, as required by federal law. The bill, which already passed in the Senate, goes to President Biden for his signature.
Canada has closed its ports to cruise traffic from the U.S. since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.
Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan sponsored the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act. Rep. Don Young led the bill to final adoption in the House.
“After missing the 2020 season due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, Alaskans across the state have been feeling fear, anxiety and uncertainty over whether or not their jobs — their livelihoods — could survive another canceled cruise ship season,” Murkowski said Thursday. “For many, the advice was just to ‘get through to 2022,’ but for the delegation, that was simply not acceptable. Together, we committed to bringing Alaskans some level of relief.”
Added Sullivan: “2021 will not be the robust cruise ship season we have had in previous years, or was forecasted this year before the pandemic hit, but there will be ships, and there will be people, and that is excellent for Alaska.”
“Today’s passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act brings urgently needed good news to our mom and pop small businesses,” Young said. “To those who will be visiting our state this summer, I say: ‘Welcome to Alaska; we are open for business!’ “
The measure is temporary and will expire when Canada reopens its ports to U.S. cruises next year.
The bill applies to cruise ships sailing from the Pacific Northwest in 2021. Cruises from Seattle to Alaska are waived from the required Canada stop.
The nation’s cruise industry responded to the news, with companies announcing ticket sales for Alaska cruises in 2021. Norwegian Cruise Line is selling trips for August, September and October. Celebrity Cruises President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo commented on Twitter: “One more signature and then Alaska, here we come!” Princess Cruise Line will open ticket sales on Friday, May 21, to launch Alaska cruises starting in July. Holland America Line is resuming Alaska voyages in July, with its seven-day Alaska Explorer cruises, the company announced.
The vote in Congress prompted the major cruise lines to start marketing the 2021 Alaska voyages.
“It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for: Princess plans to restart cruising from the U.S. this summer! Explore the best of Alaska, from the glaciers of Glacier Bay National Park to the wildlife you see along the way, on Majestic Princess,” the company said on its website.
Princess Cruise Line stated that Alaska cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior to the start of the cruise. They must show proof of vaccination.
“Holland America Line has been cruising to Alaska for nearly 75 years, and we feel deeply committed to trying to help our friends in ‘The Great Land’ get back on their feet in any way we can this summer,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, on the company’s blog.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that fully vaccinated cruise ship passengers do not have to wear masks in outdoor settings.
The CDC has been working with the cruise industry to phase back in large cruise ship voyages that meet health-safety guidelines for preventing and managing Covid-19.
Young urged the CDC and the Biden administration to provide the guidance necessary to assure a smooth resumption of Alaska voyages.
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.