The Alaska Court System is still offline a week after announcing its website was the target of a cybersecurity attack.
A prominent online notice on the Alaska Court System (ACS) provides details but no date on when online services will resume.
The Alaska Court System does not have a motive for the attack or know who is behind it, according to U.S. News.
The website for the court system is disconnected as the cyberattack is assessed and work is done to fix the problem, according to a statement from the Alaska Court System.
Hearings conducted by video conferencing are now being handled by phone.
The Alaska Court System is posting updates on its Facebook page that usually are on its website.
They include links to new state Supreme Court opinions and appellate decisions.
Facebook posts provide directions for accessing online forms.
People cannot look up case information online via CourtView.
The public cannot:
• Send email to any court email addresses, including filing documents by email;
• Receive email from court email addresses;
• Conduct eFiling through TrueFiling;
• Participate by Zoom in hearings or meetings;
• Participate in hearings by video from jail facilities that use Polycom systems;
• Make online payments for bail or filing fees; and
• Send citations through TRACS.
