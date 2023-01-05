Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, vented her frustration on social media Thursday, the third day of the 118th Congress, which is in gridlock over who should be speaker of the House.

On Twitter, Peltola posted: "I’m never getting sworn in am I?" The Congresswoman is now talking about working with Republicans to form a coalition government after saying earlier in the week that she would stick with her caucus, according to Alaska Public Media.

