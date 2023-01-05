Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, vented her frustration on social media Thursday, the third day of the 118th Congress, which is in gridlock over who should be speaker of the House.
On Twitter, Peltola posted: "I’m never getting sworn in am I?" The Congresswoman is now talking about working with Republicans to form a coalition government after saying earlier in the week that she would stick with her caucus, according to Alaska Public Media.
Peltola voted for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, to be speaker of the House in multiple rounds of voting on Thursday. Floor proceedings were streamed online.
Congress must elect a speaker before leaders take the oath of office. The speaker of the House is second in line, after the vice president, in succession to the presidency and acts as chief spokesperson for the majority party.
The 118th Congress convened on Tuesday but leaders are stuck until a speaker is chosen. They have conducted 10 rounds of voting with no success in getting 218 members to back a candidate.
Republicans hold a majority with 222 members in the House, but a group of conservative Republicans are blocking House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, the party’s leading candidate, who has support from 201 members.
In all 10 rounds of voting, Peltola has supported Jeffries, who has the 212-member Democratic caucus locked up, though Peltola has said she is carving her own path as a Democrat from Alaska who opposes some of her party’s priorities, such as a ban on assault weapons.
Peltola posted two memes on Twitter joking about the repeated rounds of voting. One meme showed a stressed-out cat with the caption “screams internally.”
Alaska Public Media reporter Liz Ruskin tweeted a thread that Peltola is eager to get to work legislating, that she is willing to work with fellow House members regardless of political party and that she is open to discussing a coalition majority.
An email to Peltola’s chief of staff was not answered in time for this story, but Peltola retweeted Ruskin’s thread.
