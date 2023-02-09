DNA
Metro Creative

The Alaska Crime Lab has reduced its number of untested Sexual Assault Kits (SAK) by 98% since 2017.

The lab had about 300 cases of DNA to test when it first opened in 2012; now it has 1,200 per year. David Kanaris, the director of the lab, said it’s been his main focus over the last few years to reduce the turnaround time for testing SAKs.

