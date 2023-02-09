The Alaska Crime Lab has reduced its number of untested Sexual Assault Kits (SAK) by 98% since 2017.
The lab had about 300 cases of DNA to test when it first opened in 2012; now it has 1,200 per year. David Kanaris, the director of the lab, said it’s been his main focus over the last few years to reduce the turnaround time for testing SAKs.
A forensic nurse collects DNA samples from a victim of a sexual assault. Kanaris said law enforcement collects the kits and submits them to the Department of Public Safety within 30 days of the test. DNA analysts spend about two weeks analyzing the tests, two weeks interpreting data, and then a second analyst spends about two weeks reviewing the case.
Test results are submitted to a federal database called the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), Kanaris said. This allows the crime lab to crosscheck samples with samples of someone who has been arrested in an effort to identify perpetrators, he said.
According to the DPS, SAKs were previously not submitted for testing because the test was not needed for the case, or law enforcement or prosecutors decided not to pursue the case.
The crime lab cannot test certain kits for three narrow reasons, Kanaris said. The main reasons are if it is scientifically not viable to test a kit, for example, if it was contaminated; if the kit is anonymous, in which the lab respects the victims wishes to remain anonymous; and if it’s a false allegation where there is no evidence that a crime occurred.
The crime lab received $1.5 million in federal funding through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) in 2015. The lab inventoried all Department of Public Safety posts across the state and found 568 sexual assault kits that had not yet been tested. A third-party laboratory called Bode Technology Group Inc. tested those SAKs while the crime lab developed and reviewed DNA profiles and passed the information to law enforcement.
The Alaska State Legislature appropriated $2.75 million for the Department of Public Safety to focus on untested kits in evidence rooms of other law enforcement agencies. The crime lab collected and reviewed 2,491 SAKs. Out of the almost 3,000 unsubmitted SAKs across the state, 164 came from Fairbanks, nine from North Pole and three from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“All previously unsubmitted kits have now been tested,” Kanaris said.
The Legislature mandated a 12-month turnaround time for the testing of SAKs in 2019 and later reduced it to six months, Kanaris said. The crime lab’s current turnaround time is 55 days. This puts Alaska ahead of practically every crime lab in the country, Kanaris said.
“Every single person at the lab knows exactly what the mission is and their place within the criminal justice system,” he said.
“I don’t think you’ll find a more competent, dedicated workforce in all of the state,” Kanaris said of the employees at the crime lab.
The crime lab also changed how SAKs are stored. Instead of being stored at local DPS or law enforcement posts, all SAKs are stored at the crime lab. Kits are kept at the crime lab forever, Kanaris said. He estimates there are approximately 5,000 SAKs at the lab.
DPS is in the process of developing a statewide tracking system for SAKs. “The goal is to provide more accountability and transparency,” Kanaris said. “We recognize that victims need to have a way of engaging with the criminal justice system.”
Every kit will have a barcode that can give DPS a real-time inventory, Kanaris explained. While the victims can track where their kit is in the process of being tested and analyzed, the system has no personal identifying information and will not provide test results, Kanaris said.
